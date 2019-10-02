WATCH LIVE: WTTC Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum

The World Travel & Tourism Council Middle East & North Africa Leaders Forum is underway in Ras al Khaimah.

The forum, which is making its debut this year at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in the most northerly of the United Arab Emirates, will bring together the chief executives and the leaders of the top tourism companies from across the region.

Also on hand will be tourism ministers and regional experts keen to discuss key issues the sector is facing in the region.

On the agenda are investment trends around visa facilitation, megaprojects and biometrics; the need for skill development and job creation; bringing climate and environment action to scale; and dealing with disruption and preparing for a new generation of dynamic travellers.

Watch the event live below:

