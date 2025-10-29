W Hotels Unveils the Newly Transformed W Hoboken

W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announces the completed transformation of W Hoboken, a luxury urban oasis in the heart of Hoboken’s vibrant dining, social, and cultural scene. Perched on the waterfront directly across from New York City, W Hoboken breathes new life into the city with its reinvented spaces that invite creativity and connection, inspired by the charm of Hoboken. W Hoboken follows the brand’s recently unveiled global flagship, W New York - Union Square, which honors the brand’s storied heritage and propels W Hotels confidently into the future, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to redefining luxury lifestyle hospitality.

“W Hoboken embodies the modern evolution of W Hotels, where bold design, vibrant energy, and an our iconic Whatever/Whenever service culture come together to create an unmistakably dynamic guest experience,” said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels. “Set at the footsteps of New York City, the brand’s birthplace, W Hoboken captures both the pulse of the city and the relaxed rhythm of the waterfront. With striking skyline views and a sophisticated maritime aesthetic, it stands as a true cultural catalyst in this vibrant destination. This transformation represents a bold step forward in our continued commitment to redefining luxury lifestyle hospitality.”

An Urban Social Hub

The brand’s signature Living Room is the beating heart of W Hoboken, effortlessly shifting from a relaxed daytime hub for coffee and curated bites to a lively social scene in the evening – offering guests and locals an inviting urban respite in the midst of the industrial city. True to the signature style of W Hotels, the design of W Hoboken seamlessly weaves in local culture, embodying the unique spirit and character of the city. A wall of metal mesh tubes weaves through the Living Room, echoing the industrial materials of Hoboken’s historic train tracks, while the iconic red arch of the Living Room Bar pays homage to the city’s curved architecture. In the seating area, a playful, colorful carpet evokes a sense of movement, inspired by the flowing currents of the Hudson River. Bringing a stylish lounge vibe to the heart of the city, Living Room Bar is the latest dining destination at W Hoboken, joining the acclaimed Halifax and Sushi by Bou restaurants.

The Living Room dinner menu showcases elevated, housemade creations inspired by refined hors d’oeuvres, with standout offerings including mini lobster rolls, everything cream puffs with pimento cheese, and decadent truffle arancini. A specialty caviar service, featuring housemade blinis, along with mini baked potatoes and signature tater tots crowned with caviar. The cocktail program is both inventive and globally inspired, taking guests on a flavorful journey with exceptional taste and presentation, including Fizz de Provence featuring Citadelle gin, artonic melon liqueur, Aperol, egg white, cream, and lemon; Kyoto Bridge made from Haku vodka, sake, ceremonial matcha, and yuzu; and Obelisco After Dark crafted with Fernet branca, coffee liqueur, redemption bourbon, early gray, lemon, and coconut.

“We envisioned W Hoboken as a cultural hub of connection – an oasis amidst the busy city for guests and locals alike to converse and feel inspired,” said Joanna Sanchez, General Manager, W Hoboken. “This transformation has redefined the property, infusing it with bold new design and a fresh perspective that reflects the spirit and heart of Hoboken today.”

Inspiring Connection Beyond the Living Room

The 223 stylishly appointed guest rooms continue to welcome guests as an extension of the communal Living Room experience. In this evolved era of W Hotels, each of the properties are designed to foster meaningful moments that go beyond the standard hotel stay. All the guest rooms are designed with cozy nooks that function as an intimate gathering space to invite relaxation and connection, and each nook features a warm, sculptural pendant light crafted from amber glass, polished chrome, and white globes – elements inspired by the form and glow of a lighthouse. The bathroom mirror draws inspiration from the tunnel connecting New Jersey to New York – a symbolic nod to Hoboken’s legacy as a bustling transportation hub, and formerly one of America’s great industrial port cities. The thoughtful blend of colors, textures, polished metals, and lighting transforms each guestroom into an evocative journey through design and Hoboken’s history.

For an elevated experience, the 20 Superior Suites feature a dedicated bedroom, a powder room, and a living room with a balcony. Continuing to draw on the pillar of connection, one of the most prominent aspects of these suites is the social space in the living room, brought to life with vibrant colors and rich textures. A green glass pendant light above the dining table adds a special touch, influenced by maritime heritage, complementing the seating arrangement which features an unparalleled, sweeping view of the New York skyline. The minibar spotlights a silhouette inspired by the arched windows of Hoboken’s surrounding architecture, introducing a thoughtful, locally influenced design element to the suite. Throughout, guests may experience the specially curated artwork inspired by waterfront sunsets, enhancing the room’s warm and vivid environment.

The premier suite accommodations are the Penthouse I and Penthouse II Suites. The Penthouse II Suites feature a one-bedroom layout with a powder room, kitchenette, living room, and balcony, while the Penthouse I Suite offers an upgraded experience with two bedrooms, a powder room, and kitchenette within the living room. Both suite types are designed with space and sophistication in mind, offering an ideal setting for socializing and encouraging guests to relax, connect, and enjoy their time together.

Effortless Convenience

W Hoboken is home to FIT, the brand’s take on the signature hotel gym, outfitted with cutting-edge cardio and strength-training equipment to complement guests’ wellness routines during their travels. The hotel also offers flexible meeting spaces that seamlessly blend contemporary design with advanced technology – ideal for all types of functions ranging from intimate gatherings to large-scale corporate events, weddings, and social celebrations.

To book a stay or for further information, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/ewrhb-w-hoboken/