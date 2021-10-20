Voters select Latin America World Travel Awards winners

World Travel Awards – the leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism – has unveiled its Latin America 2021 winners.

Winners include Argentina, which claimed ‘South America’s Leading Destination’.

Chile – with its dazzling array of natural wonders – was voted ‘South America’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination’.

Peru enjoyed a strong showing, picking up ‘South America’s Leading Culinary Destination,’ ‘South America’s Leading Cultural Destination’ and ‘South America’s Leading Tourist Board’ (PromPeru), while the ancient citadel of Machu Picchu was crowned ‘South America’s Leading Tourist Attraction’.

The rise of Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo was recognised with victory as ‘South America’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination’.

Guayaquil, Ecuador won ‘South America’s Leading City Break Destination’ and Santiago de Cali, Colombia was named ‘South America’s Leading Cultural City Destination’.

The incredible biodiversity of Costa Rica was acknowledged with the title for ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Destination’.

Mexico also celebrated with a raft of destination awards including Cancún (‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Beach Destination’); Cozumel (‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Island Destination’); and Mazatlán (‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading City Destination’), with its tropical neoclassical architecture and paradise beach.

In the hospitality sector, Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena won ‘South America’s Leading Hotel’.

Wyndham Guayaquil emerged as ‘South America’s Leading City Hotel’ and Wyndham Quito Airport as ‘South America’s Leading Airport Hotel’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun picked up ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Hotel’ and Gaia Hotel & Reserve, Costa Rica was voted ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Green Hotel’.

‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort’ went to Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort, Spa & Nature Park.

In the newcomer categories, Brazilian flair and indigenous style helped Six Senses Botanique to victory as ‘South America’s Leading New Hotel,’ with ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading New Hotel’ going to Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort.

In the aviation sector, LATAM was named ‘South America’s Leading Airline’, while Aeromexico scooped ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Airline’.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands.

Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “Our winners represent the very best of Latin America’s travel and hospitality sectors and my congratulations to each of them.

“They are all playing starring roles in spearheading the travel and tourism recovery.”

Other winners include Explora (‘South America’s Leading Expedition Company’); Grand Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts (‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Hotel Brand’); and Avis (‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Car Rental Company’).

More Information

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

For more information about World Travel Awards visit the official website, or find a full list from of Latin Americas winners here.

Image: Hector Ramon Perez/Unsplash