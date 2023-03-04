Visit Maldives Launches Social Media Competition to Select Participants for the 2023 Storytellers’

Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation is excited to announce that the social media competition to select 50+ participants for MMPRC’s largest event held in the Maldives this year, the Visit Maldives Storytellers’ Conference 2023, is now open! The competition will be open to 25th March 2023.

THE VISIT MALDIVES’ STORYTELLERS’ CONFERENCE 2023

The Visit Maldives Storytellers’ Conference 2023, to be held from 30th May to 2nd June, brings together 50+ content creators from around the world to ‘Weave Your Maldivian Story’ at the largest gathering of travel writers, journalists, bloggers, influencers, and media experts in the Sunny Side of Life this year. We invite them to experience & explore our island nation and express their thoughts through videos, photos, articles & social media posts. The 50+ content creators will be selected through a Social Media Competition launched today.

The Visit Maldives Storytellers’ Conference 2023 is styled under our ‘Redefining MICE’ concept; a relaxed atmosphere at the beach at Crossroads Maldives. Enjoy the conference beneath palm trees with your toes in the sand, barefoot amidst the endless blues of the ocean and the resplendent horizon. Participants of this conference will have the opportunity to take part in interesting discussions with renowned international storytellers on relevant and trending topics, such as sustainable efforts in tourism, the role of social media in marketing promotions, and more.

Attendees at the conference can take part in breakout sessions where they can learn about sustainable tourism, Maldivian culture, heritage, and learn about Maldives fisheries in gastronomy sessions, and more. The conference will also feature pop-up stalls from leading artists in the Maldives. The stalls will showcase authentic Maldivian products and the skill of the talented local artisans. To conclude the event, a gala dinner has been arranged for the storytellers, speakers, and VIP guests at the Crossroads Maldives Beach Club with live music and more.

At the end of the conference, the winners of the social media competition will get the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty, experiences, and hospitality of the Maldives. They can enjoy the best of what the Sunny Side of Life has to offer as per their preferred choice of activities.

Participants may enjoy experiences ranging from snorkelling with mantas and whale sharks to watersports, culinary tours, island-hopping, and even sandbank picnics. The sideline experiences will be conducted at the following 08 different regions of the Maldives, each with its distinctive features, activities, and experiences.

Baa Atoll

Dhaalu Atoll

Laamu Atoll

Ari Atoll

Lhaviyani & Noonu Atoll

Gnaviyani Atoll

Malé Atoll

Seenu Atoll

HOW TO TAKE PART IN THE VISIT MALDIVES’ STORYTELLERS’ CONFERENCE 2023 SOCIAL MEDIA COMPETITION

“What is your dream vacation in the Maldives?”

Those who wish to be invited to this conference, are required to create a unique piece of content showcasing their content creation skills while answering this question on their social media accounts (Facebook or Instagram, or both!) and then fill in and submit the application form on our website storytellers.visitmaldives.com as per the guidelines. For a complete step-by-step guide on how to apply, visit the competition page on our website storytellers.visitmaldives.com/contests.



Visit Maldives will review the submissions and select the top 50+ to attend the conference, where they will have the opportunity to network with industry professionals and experience the beauty of the Maldives firsthand. All 50+ winners will be invited to attend the Visit Maldives Storytellers’ Conference 2023, along with 3 days and 2 nights (or this may vary) of authentic experiences in 08 unique regions of the Sunny Side of Life. All tickets, including international flights, domestic transfers, accommodations and meals will be provided on FOC basis.

For more information, please contact us at storytellers.visitmaldives.com/contact-us