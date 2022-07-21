Virgin Atlantic adopts Boeing’s Digital Sustainability Solutions

Virgin Atlantic, Corendon Dutch Airlines and Albawings have selected Boeing’s Jeppesen FliteDeck Advisor (FDA) digital solution to optimize operational efficiency and reduce fuel consumption across their fleets of Boeing aircraft.

As a trial customer, Virgin Atlantic has already found benefits from the use of FliteDeck Advisor. During a trial on its 787 Dreamliners, the airline found that the digital solution delivered cruise fuel savings of 1.7%, saving approximately 1,900 kilograms of CO2 per flight across the three-month trial.

“We have been driving fuel and carbon efficiencies in our program for over a decade, with new essential improvements being made every year. FliteDeck Advisor is a much welcome new opportunity for our Boeing pilots to monitor and improve fuel efficiency, with great results already demonstrated in our recent three-month trial. Arming our pilots with this technology powered by operating the youngest, cleanest fleet across the Atlantic, while progressively utilising Sustainable Aviation Fuel, forms part of our overall commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050,” said Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operating Officer at Virgin Atlantic.

FliteDeck Advisor analyzes airplane-specific performance metrics for all Boeing aircraft, including changes over time with aircraft age and maintenance action. The tool enables flight crews to make real-time adjustments to their airspeed to optimize fuel use and minimize the carbon footprint of each flight.

“Boeing FliteDeck Advisor is a great tool for Corendon Dutch Airlines to achieve our sustainability commitment. In a joint effort between our pilots and the back office we now have a great insight on fuel consumption and enabling fuel savings and reducing carbon emissions,” said Captain Peter Nanninga, Director of Flight Operations at Corendon Dutch Airlines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virgin Atlantic, Albawings and Corendon Dutch Airlines join 14 other airlines already utilizing the FliteDeck Advisor solution to achieve sustainability targets. For example, Etihad Airways announced in April that a FDA trial with the airline’s 787 Dreamliners delivered cruise fuel savings of 1.4%, saving an average of 350 kilograms of fuel and 1,100 kilograms of CO2 per flight.

In addition to FliteDeck Advisor, the airlines signed for additional digital efficiency solutions.

Corendon Dutch Airlines will utilize Boeing’s Fuel Dashboard application. Fuel Dashboard offers users a comprehensive fleet view of operational fuel consumption, providing insights into fuel usage through all phases of flight. The solution routinely saves users between 1 and 4 percent in fuel costs.

Albawings will expand their use of Boeing Maintenance Performance Toolbox. Maintenance Performance Toolbox allows operators to increase the efficiency of their maintenance operations and manage, distribute, process and view intelligent maintenance documentation in a uniform digital format through a single interface, regardless of aircraft manufacturer or engine type.



“We know that our customers are committed to achieving sustainability targets for their aircraft, and our suite of digital solutions are ready to deliver fuel reductions and track emissions,” said Duane Wehking, vice president of Digital Aviation Solutions at Boeing Global Services. “Together, our partnership will make a difference in meeting our industry’s shared commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Boeing’s strategy to decarbonize aerospace is focused on four key areas, spanning fleet renewal, operational efficiency, renewable energy and advanced technology. Within the operational efficiency strategy, Boeing Global Services provides a portfolio of services including data analytics tools to help customers uncover cost or efficiency savings that reduce fuel consumption.