Vietnam Airlines welcomes first Boeing 787-10 to fleet

Boeing has delivered the first of eight 787-10 Dreamliner airplanes to Vietnam Airlines.

The deal comes via a lease from Air Lease Corporation.

The Vietnamese flag carrier plans to put the 787-10 – the most fuel-efficient twin-aisle airplane in the industry – on the busiest routes in its expanding network.

“Welcoming the largest member of the 787 family to our growing fleet ensures we continue to boast one of the youngest and most modern fleets in Asia and also adds a competitive edge to Vietnam Airlines’ operations.

“We appreciate the unbeatable efficiency performance with reduced fuel burn and outstanding passenger comfort and amenities,” said Pham Ngoc Minh, chairman of the board of directors of Vietnam Airlines.”

The new 787-10 will complement Vietnam Airlines’ existing fleet of 787-9 jets.

With the delivery to Vietnam Airlines, the 787-10 continues to expand its global presence.

More than 30 of this Dreamliner model have been delivered to six operators since the airplane entered commercial service last year.

“Vietnam Airlines has achieved impressive growth in recent years and helped power the rapid rise of commercial aviation in south-east Asia.

“We see even greater potential ahead and the 787-10 brings the perfect combination of size and efficiency for Vietnam Airlines to serve high-demand routes, while the longer-range 787-9 delivers the flexibility to connect the world’s major cities with popular destinations in Vietnam and surrounding countries,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing of the Boeing Company.

“We are excited to partner once again with ALC to bring a state-of-the-art airplane to a valued customer.

“We are confident the 787-10 will help Vietnam Airlines continue to grow its regional and international network and improve its award-winning service.”