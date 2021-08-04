Valverde Hotel reopens in Lisbon after lavish overhaul

The Valverde Hotel has reopened in Lisbon after a three-year expansion process.

The property is located on one of the most luxurious arteries in the city, Avenida da Liberdade, and is the only Relais & Châteaux property in the capital.

Valverde now features a total of 48 rooms and suites, a brand new Sítio restaurant, a spacious bar, a new living room with natural light and a balcony overviewing the emblematic indoor patio.

There is also an elevated heated swimming pool, a gym, a treatment room and a new reception area.

The expansion process was carried out by Diogo Rosa Lã and José Pedro Vieira of Bastir, the same company that worked on the original architecture and interior design project when the hotel opened in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspired townhouses from London and New York, the five-star hotel maintains its signature classic and elegant style, featuring contemporary furniture combined with a handpicked selection of works of art, objects and antiques.

The 26 new rooms come as a natural complement to the remaining 22 that are located in the original building, painted in the same rich colours in contrast with their light-coloured fabrics and colourful details.

A total of ten out of these 22 are facing the indoor patio and feature large private balconies stretching them towards the patio.

The heated swimming pool and the terrace explore the contrast between the large black metal surfaces surrounding the garden, the black tiles of the pool and the presence of Lioz, the traditional limestone of Lisbon.

The ever-present green colour also makes an appearance both in the majestic flower pots in the background and across the roof gardens connecting the buildings.

Showcasing an even more intimate and sophisticated atmosphere, the new Sítio restaurant is one of the most outstanding places in the new hotel, with its backlit wooden panels, the ceiling covered with Burel – a traditional Portuguese fabric made from 100 per cent pure sheep wool – the mosaic glass coated tile flooring and the French doors that open the space towards the indoor garden.

The restaurant also has an outdoor covered terrace sitting ten people, adding to the 34 people indoor seating capacity.

More Information

The Valverde Hotel is currently in the running for the title of Europe’s Leading Luxury Boutique Hotel at the World Travel Awards - vote here.