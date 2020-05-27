UNWTO amplifies #TravelTomorrow campaign with CNN deal

The World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has joined forces with CNN International for a new initiative designed to inspire people to get ready to travel again.

The #TravelTomorrow campaign combines the key message of the United Nations specialised agency with the creativity of the broadcaster and looks to a brighter future for global tourism and those that are reliant on the sector for their livelihoods.

From the start of the Covid-19 pandemic that brought the world to a standstill, the UNWTO has emphasised the importance of putting public health first.

The “Stay Home Today to #TravelTomorrow” message has been amplified around the world, both by governments and by individual travellers.

Now, as many destinations look to easing travel restrictions, UNWTO has partnered with CNN to create a 60 second film celebrating the unique power of tourism to inspire and bring people together.

UNWTO secretary general, Zurab Pololikashvili, said: “In these challenging times we must all play our part - staying home today, supporting the efforts of the global healthcare community in combating Covid-19 - so that we can #TravelTomorrow.

“But this does not mean we should stop dreaming about the places we will one day travel to.

“I am excited by this new initiative created by CNN, a valued partner of the UNWTO, to keep the world connected to the people and places that wait for us when we can once again enjoy the gift of travel - a sector that will be critical to global economic recovery, unity and opportunity.”

The film, which will be shown on CNN International and its social media and which will also be amplified by UNWTO’s own media channels, takes viewers around the world, reminding them of the wonders beyond their neighbourhoods.

#TravelTomorrow aims to drive imagination for future trips featuring adventure, business, culture, family and friends.