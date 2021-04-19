Trans-Tasman travel bubble opens for first time

The Trans-Tasman bubble, linking Australia and New Zealand, has officially opened.

The first flights landed in New Zealand earlier this morning.

The news marks an important milestone for Aussies and Kiwis who have not been able to freely travel between the two nations since early 2020.

Travellers were greeted into Wellington International Airport with a unique ‘Welcome Whanau’ arrival, a collaboration between Air New Zealand, Wellington NZ and Wellington Airport with support from New Zealand Māori Tourism and Tourism New Zealand.

René de Monchy, Tourism New Zealand chief executive, said: “Today is a positive step towards recovery as we welcome back the first international visitors.

“We hope that those arriving into airports across New Zealand will feel our quintessential Kiwi welcome, with examples like Wellington’s runway Welcome Whānau banner extending our manaaki.”

Image: Jeff McEwan