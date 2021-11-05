Tourism sector signs on to UNWTO Glasgow Declaration

The ‘Glasgow Declaration for Climate Action in Tourism’ has been launched at the UN Climate Change Conference COP26.

Some of tourism’s biggest businesses have joined governments and destinations in committing to cut emissions in half by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest.

The Glasgow Declaration recognises the urgent need for a globally consistent plan for climate action in tourism.

Signatories commit to measure, decarbonise, regenerate and unlock finance.

Additionally, each signatory commits to deliver a concrete climate action plan, or updated plan, within 12 months of signing.

Speaking at COP26, UNWTO secretary general, Zurab Pololikashvili, stressed that “while many private businesses have led the way in advancing climate action, a more ambitious sector-wide approach is needed to ensure tourism accelerates climate action in a meaningful way”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that “the Glasgow Declaration is a tool to help bridge the gap between good intentions and meaningful climate action”.

Already, more than 300 tourism stakeholders have signed up to the declaration, including leading industry players to destinations, countries and other tourism stakeholders ranging from large to small.

The Glasgow Declaration was developed through the collaboration of UNWTO, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Visit Scotland, the Travel Foundation and Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency, within the framework of the One Planet Sustainable Tourism Programme committed to accelerate sustainable consumption and production patterns.