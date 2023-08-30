Top hotel restaurants to pop-up at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

A new line-up of international cuisine and dining experiences for fans to enjoy while the 10 teams race around the Yas Marina Circuit track in November.

With a number of new additions for 2023’s event, the 15th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend sees 15 hospitality experiences placed across the iconic track, including the all-new Deck at Two, a VIP-viewing platform at Turn 2, with exclusive menus from Nobu Dubai, estiatorio Milos and Hakkasan Dubai of Atlantis Dubai. Renowned for its premium sushi and grilled Japanese offerings, Roka also makes a debut this year at Club 58.

New additions

The Deck at Two: This new VIP-viewing platform at Turn 2 offers guests stunning views of the track and the Yas Marina skyline. The menu features exclusive dishes from three of Dubai’s top restaurants: Nobu Dubai, estiatorio Milos and Hakkasan Dubai. Guests can enjoy an exclusive menu curated by head chef Damien Duviau of Nobu Dubai for the #AbuDhabiGP weekend. Simultaneously, guests can also choose eats from Hakkasan Dubai, featuring a tailored blend of Cantonese recipes as part of an “Only At” collection, designed exclusively for the F1 weekend on Yas Island by chef Andy Toh.

Hillside Terrace: This new terrace offers guests a relaxed and party atmosphere with stunning views of the North Hairpin. The menu features uniquely curated dishes from The MAINE Oyster Bar & Grill, Dubai’s first homegrown New England

The Garage @Sunset: This new private box offers guests an intimate setting with free-flowing food and drinks. The box is located at the historic North Hairpin, offering guests stunning views of the track.

Club 58: This new venue offers guests an eye-in-the-sky view of the circuit’s longest straight and the start-finish line. The menu features modern Japanese cuisine from Roka.

Returning fan favourites

Turns at West: This popular hospitality experience offers guests a unique perspective of the track from the Turn 11 complex. The menu features dishes from Il Borro, Alici and Maya Bay.

North Straight Hospitality: This fan-favourite offers guests stunning views of the North Straight. The menu features a variety of international dishes.

Deck At Nine: This popular venue offers guests stunning views of Yas Marina from the Turn 9 complex. The menu features a unique fusion of Greek flair and specialty dishes.

Luna Lounge: This rooftop lounge offers guests stunning views of the track and the Yas Marina skyline. The menu features modern Asian cuisine from Ce La Vi.

Turn 1 with Il Borro, Alici and Maya Bay: This popular hospitality experience offers guests stunning views of the Turn 1 complex. The menu features dishes from Il Borro, Alici and Maya Bay.

Shams Suites with Gohan and Ninive: This luxurious hospitality experience offers guests a private suite with stunning views of the track. The menu features Japanese-inspired dishes from Gohan and Ninive.

All-inclusive packages

In addition to the hospitality experiences, fans can also purchase all-inclusive packages that include tickets to the race, accommodation, and food and drinks. These packages are a great way to enjoy the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix without having to worry about anything.

Souce: Hotelier Middle East