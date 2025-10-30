Thompson Shanghai Expo Opens as the First Thompson Hotel in Asia

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the grand opening of Thompson Shanghai Expo, introducing the Thompson Hotels brand to the Asia Pacific region. Situated in the revitalized World Expo area — Shanghai’s new hub for business, culture, and events — the hotel embodies the brand’s signature energy and sophistication, offering an immersive stay that celebrates creativity, diversity, and modern design.

The property features 254 contemporary rooms and suites, dynamic event spaces, and three signature dining and nightlife venues, including a rooftop club with panoramic views of the Huangpu River and the city skyline. As part of the Expo Place complex — a blend of art, retail, and leisure spaces — the hotel enjoys close proximity to the Mercedes-Benz Arena, China Art Museum, and Shanghai Expo Culture Park.

Reflecting Shanghai’s evolution, the architecture by GP Architects New York combines bold, industrial design with natural fluidity, while interiors by SilverFox Studios Singapore draw inspiration from Expo 2010’s iconic pavilions. The result is a “pavilion within a pavilion” concept, where raw steel structures meet warm textures, velvet contrasts with concrete, and vintage details harmonize with contemporary craftsmanship.

Each guestroom features floor-to-ceiling windows, marble bathrooms, curated art, and ambient lighting designed for relaxation. Culinary highlights include BAOBAO Lounge, a social dining spot serving light bites and local brews; Fishermen’s Pavilion, which reimagines Yangtze Delta cuisine; and TOTS, a rooftop venue offering Italian and Asian tapas, craft cocktails, and live DJ sets under Shanghai’s night sky.

Thompson Shanghai Expo also offers eight versatile event spaces, including Thompson Hall, one of the largest ballrooms in the district, accommodating up to 1,150 guests.

To celebrate the opening, World of Hyatt members can earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights through January 31, 2026. With its mix of culture, design, and community, Thompson Shanghai Expo marks a defining moment in Hyatt’s lifestyle expansion — bringing the Thompson brand’s creative spirit to one of Asia’s most dynamic cities.

For more information or to book a reservation at Thompson Shanghai Expo, please visit thompsonshanghaiexpo.com