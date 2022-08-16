The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm and Rikas Group join forces to launch ‘KYMA’

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm joins forces with leading hospitality and F&B management company, RIKAS Hospitality Group, to introduce KYMA - an exciting new beach club set to launch on September 2022, at Palm West Beach.

With Palm West Beach ranking high as one of the top dining locations in Dubai, KYMA will be perfectly situated in the heart of Palm Jumeirah and is bound to change the game with a fresh outlook on Dubai’s vibrant beach club scene.

The upcoming venue will add to RIKAS’ ever-growing portfolio of spectacular dining experiences across Dubai including, La Cantine du Faubourg, Ninive, Mimi Kakushi, and Twiggy, among others.

Drawing inspiration from the ebb and flow of Greek life, KYMA is set to enchant the city with its authentic and Mediterranean-inspired identity. With The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm’s discerning expertise and RIKAS Group’s innovative flair, the strategic partnership between both brands will deliver an unrivaled F&B concept that will enthrall guests with authentic and delicious Greek flavors, while encouraging them to revel in the finer things in life.

Speaking on the partnership and the upcoming launch, Marwan Fadel, General Manager of The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm said: “We’re excited to embark on this partnership with RIKAS Group and introduce the new beach club concept, developed with the utmost level of service and excellent culinary offerings at the helm. With RIKAS’ track record of creating many of the city’s favorite dining destinations, we are positive KYMA will bring a unique concept that stands to strengthen our hotel’s legacy and build on the success of both brands.”

Rizwan Kassim, Founder & Managing Partner at RIKAS Hospitality Group added, “As RIKAS Group we are delighted to pursue our expansion with Marriott International, one of the biggest players in the hospitality scene. Known for being behind some of the region’s most exceptional culinary projects and new concept launches, we are happy to open KYMA, our latest Mediterranean-inspired Greek Beach Club and Restaurant. Our latest project will be in partnership with The St Regis Dubai, The Palm, which is one of the most iconic Hotels on the Palm, located in the dynamic environment of Palm West Beach. As always, we are excited to introduce specially designed new experiences to our guests!”