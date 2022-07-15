The first five-star hotel in Ninh Binh Province

VNAT’s Chairman Nguyen Trung Khanh delivered the five-star standard recognition to Ninh Binh Legend Hotel (Photo: Ninh Binh Newspaper)

Recently in Ninh Binh Province, the recognition ceremony of five-star standard for Ninh Binh Legend Hotel was held. Chairman of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh attended and delivered the recognition.

Ninh Binh Legend Hotel was built in 2007 and upgraded in 2020. With the French architecture style, the hotel is located in Ninh Khanh Ward, Ninh Binh City, has 268 luxurious rooms and six large rooms for events which are capable of serving up to 2,500 guests.

Having been serving both domestic and international guests for 15 years, Ninh Binh Legend constantly has innovated and improved service quality. Ninh Binh Legend Hotel received the recognition as a five-star hotel by VNAT on 28th June 2022. This is the first 5-star hotel in Ninh Binh Province.

This event not only marks an important milestone for the hotel but also creates a great momentum for other tourist accommodations in Ninh Binh Province to strike in the future.

Vietnam has enjoyed multiple wins at the prestigious World Travel Awards in 2021. These include:

Asia’s Leading Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2021

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2021 (Hoi An)

World’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2021 (World Cruise Awards)

ADVERTISEMENT

Vietnam is also nominated in a host of categories in 2022. These include:

Asia’s Leading Beach Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Nature Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2022

Asia’s Leading Youth Travel Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination 2022 (Da Nang City)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hoi An)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hue City)

Asia’s Best Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best Culinary Destination (World Culinary Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2022 (World Golf Awards)

World’s Best Wellness Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)

Asia’s Best Spa Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)