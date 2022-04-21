The first anticipated Net-Zero hotel in the US slated to open this spring

Hotel Marcel New Haven, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will soon make history as what is believed will be the first net-zero hotel in the United States. The revolutionary hotel will utilise renewable solar power sources on site to generate the electricity needed for its common areas, restaurant, laundry, meeting rooms, and 165 guest rooms and suites. Set to debut this spring, the all-electric hotel is currently accepting reservations for May 19, 2022 and beyond.

Hotel Marcel New Haven will operate independent of fossil fuels, resulting in zero carbon emissions. It is also expected to be the first Passive House-certified hotel in the country, and will be one of fewer than a dozen LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum-certified hotels in the country.

Recycling an entire building for utmost sustainability

The eco-friendly hotel is the result of the innovative vision of lead architect, developer and owner Bruce Redman Becker, FAIA, LEED AP of Becker + Becker. He purchased the building, which originally opened in 1970 as the Armstrong Rubber Company Headquarters, and modernized it with sustainability as the key focus every step of the way.

“We are all responsible for confronting the climate crisis, and that sense of obligation factored into every decision we made in creating Hotel Marcel New Haven,” said Becker. “The opening of this revolutionary hotel, which is giving new life to a New Haven landmark, is a momentous occasion for travelers, the industry and the planet. Guests will be ensured a terrific hotel experience and can relax knowing that both they, and the environment, are being cared for during their stay.”

Listed on the State and National Register of Historic Places, the iconic building, originally designed by Marcel Breuer, is a fitting destination for a new cutting-edge hotel which still nods to the building’s history. Features in the transformation of the building include a power-over-ethernet lighting system that reduces lighting energy use by more than 30%; repurposed building materials throughout, such as light fixtures and carefully restored wood-paneled walls in suites that were once the Armstrong executive offices and conference rooms; and extensive upgrades to enhance interior temperature control and air quality, resulting in the building using significantly less energy per square foot than most hotels.

Becker + Becker, along with partner Dutch East Design, retained many design elements of the original building’s Brutalist architecture with board-formed concrete and granite tile and a focus on functionality, clean lines and geometric forms. Operated by Remington Hotels, Hotel Marcel New Haven restores the former property’s structure and celebrates its storied history, while adding contemporary aspects including 7,000 square feet of meeting and event space with a penthouse courtyard.

Sustainable design meets guest comfort and travel convenience

The green design of Hotel Marcel New Haven also improves guest comfort. Triple-glazed windows provide ultra-efficient insulation to keep guest room temperatures stable, while greatly reducing noise levels. Built-in motorized sheer and blackout window shades provide a better night’s sleep. Guests and travelers on the go also have the convenience of 12 Tesla Superchargers or universal level-two chargers for their electric vehicles.

Eco-friendly food and beverage options for next-level dining

Dining offerings at Hotel Marcel New Haven further demonstrate the hotel’s sustainable experience. The onsite American restaurant and lounge BLDG (pronounced “building”) offers locally sourced menu items served alongside biodynamic and organic wines. BLDG’s kitchen, as well as the hotel’s laundry room, run on electricity instead of natural gas. The kitchen uses induction, an energy-efficient process that ensures a more precise and even heat. In addition to the restaurant and bar, Hotel Marcel New Haven features a grab-and-go station offering sustainable snacks as well as design-focused gifts and a water filling station.

Unique brand welcomes guests to a sustainable hotel experience

Hotel Marcel New Haven joins the Hilton family under the Tapestry Collection, an upscale portfolio of more than 70 handpicked original hotels. Each Tapestry Collection by Hilton property is one-of-a-kind and features its own unique story. Hotel Marcel New Haven’s story reimagines an iconic historical building, celebrating its rich history while debuting an innovative eco-friendly travel destination.

“Hotel Marcel New Haven is a major milestone for the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand as the first anticipated net-zero hotel in the U.S.,” said Jenna Hackett, global brand head, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. “Each Tapestry Collection property displays an original style and personality while also encouraging guests to explore local destinations. Hotel Marcel New Haven will connect travelers with the New Haven area while inspiring them to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of their stay. We look forward to celebrating this new and exciting chapter for this unique landmark with our guests.”

Hotel Marcel New Haven also offers a leading example of hotel development that advances Hilton’s Travel with Purpose program, an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy to drive responsible travel and tourism globally. Hilton is focused on paving the way toward a net-zero future and remains committed to partnering with its owners to help minimize carbon footprints and redefine sustainable travel.

For more information or to book a reservation, visit Hilton.com.

