TFest headed for Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, in February

TFest, a bold new event concept from Private Luxury Events, is set to bring over 500 of the world’s most influential luxury travel buyers and exhibitors to Nasimi Beach at Atlantis, the Palm.

The vibrant new festival, set to take place next February, uses AI technology to create an experience that is both large-scale and personal.

Throughout the three-day business-to-business networking event, AI matchmaking will help delegates connect with more of the right people than ever before, while giving them a personalised experience and a better return on their time and investment.

Richard Barnes, chief executive, Private Luxury Events, commented: “We are excited to work with Dubai Corporation for Tourism & Commerce Marketing again and to continue our relationship of many years.

“Dubai is the obvious destination for TFest.

“Not only is it the crossroads of the world with state-of-the-art infrastructure and some the world’s finest luxury hotels, restaurants and attractions, but the city’s continuous innovation makes it the perfect fit for a new, technology-driven event concept that will define the trade show of the future.”

From one-to-one morning meetings to spontaneous afternoons and spectacular social evenings, TFest delegates are free to discover the most inspiring brands, ideas and destinations in luxury travel however they choose, while connecting with more of the right people than ever before in free-flow meetings where they control the schedule.

Issam Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Corporation for Tourism & Commerce Marketing, said: “We are delighted to partner with Private Luxury Events to welcome 300 of the world’s most influential luxury travel buyers and 250 global luxury exhibitors to Dubai for TFest.

“With the strong focus on innovation not just within the tourism sector, but across the city, Dubai is the ideal location for this new event and the technology it is embracing.

“It will also be an opportunity for delegates to experience Dubai’s diverse range of destination offerings and gain a better understanding of why this has become one of the most visited cities in the world.”

For more information on the event please visit the official website.