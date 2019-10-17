Spirit Airlines agrees 100 A320neo deal with Airbus

Airbus and Spirit Airlines have agreed to a memorandum of understanding for the United States-based airline to acquire up to 100 A320neo planes.

Spirit announced its intention to place firm orders for a mix of A319neo, A320neo, and A321neo to meet its future fleet requirements.

“This new order represents another milestone for Spirit,” said Spirit Airlines chief executive, Ted Christie.

“The additional aircraft will be used to support Spirit’s growth as we add new destinations and expand our network across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We look forward to working with our valued partners at Airbus to finalise our agreement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Spirit is a fast-growing low-cost carrier, based in south Florida.

“The Airbus A320 family has been a strong platform for the remarkable success of Spirit over the past several years,” said Airbus chief commercial officer Christian Scherer.

“The ongoing, enthusiastic spirit the airline demonstrates in our A320neo family is most rewarding, and we look forward to playing a part in the Spirit team’s continued growth for many, many years to come.”

Featuring the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky, the best-selling A320neo Family, comprising the A319neo, A320neo, and A321neo, deliver at least 20 per cent reduced fuel burn as well as 50 per cent less noise compared to previous generation aircraft.