Spain and Portugal have more than 4,000 branded residences

The Branded Residences Monitor has released part of its first report on these real estate assets in Spain and Portugal. In September, the complete study will be presented with more detailed information about the stages of the projects, their size and the evolution of their value, among others.

According to the information gathered by the observatory, the number of branded residences in both countries amounts to 4,027 units, comprising 50 projects and including finished properties, properties under development and those planned until 2029, with a market value of over 5,200 million euros.

The first conclusion of the report is that, with the available data, Spain and Portugal lead the branded residences sector in Southern Europe.

In Spain, there are 2,041 branded residences for residential, and tourist use. Malaga, with almost 61.73 percent of properties, is the province with the most assets of this type. On the other hand, the average value of branded residences in progress compared to those already completed in Spain has increased by 58.77 per cent.

In the case of Portugal, branded residences are classified by residential, tourist and mixed use. With about 55.6 per cent of the units, the Algarve is the region with the highest number of this type of real estate projects. The average value of branded residences under development in Portugal shows an appreciation of 12.53% compared to completed properties.

The concept of branded residences was born in the United States between 1920 and 1930. Since 2002, this real estate-tourism sector has experienced a growth that has led to a tenfold increase in the number of projects.

It is in this context that Branded Residences Monitor was created, which aspires to become a tool that facilitates knowledge, decision-making and professionalisation of this segment. To this end, the observatory is developing a White Paper to explain the DNA of these assets, as well as periodic reports on the situation of the sector in Spain and Portugal, the first of which will be presented in September. Branded Residences Monitor stands out for being an organization open to collaboration with other entities. Both the White Paper and the rest of its reports are living documents that will evolve at the same pace as the sector.

