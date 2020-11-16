South Africa reopens borders to international travellers

Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, has announced the destination will open its international borders to all countries, effective immediately.

This includes travellers from the UK & Ireland.

Regulations do, however, remain in place, with visitors expected to present a paper copy of a negative Covid-19 certificate from a test taken in the 72 hours before departure.

Kgomotso Ramothea, acting hub head at South African Tourism for the UK & Ireland, commented: “We are delighted with the latest announcement that South Africa has re-opened its borders to all countries including the UK & Ireland, two of its key source markets.

“This is a huge step in the right direction towards South Africa’s tourism recovery.

“While South Africa remains on the UK’s quarantine list, it is promising to know that when the UK’s restrictions are lifted, the destination will be ready to welcome tourists back.

“As South Africa approaches its summer season, it’s the perfect destination for some winter sun, particularly for Brits looking to book a trip with their families for the festive season.

“There’s lots in store for travellers in 2021 too including the British and Irish Lions Tour in July and August and a raft of new hotel openings such as the eagerly anticipated Kruger Shalati (“the train on the bridge”) which opens next month.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to explore our country to experience our vibrant culture, incredible food and wine and awesome safari.”