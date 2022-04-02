Six Senses Zighy Bay unveils refurbished beachfront

Ideal for multi-generational family vacations, getaways with friends, or a very private escape, renovations are complete on the three-bedroom Retreats and premium four-bedroom Private Reserve at Six Senses Zighy Bay. Each palace of wonder provides comfort, seclusion, and masses of space with a touch of Arabian culture, all just a step and a splash away from the Gulf of Oman.

Tucked away at the tip of Zighy Bay between the tranquil Musandam Mountains and emerald sea, The Private Reserve is a four-bedroom villa equipped with a kitchen, a colossal living and dining space, and a recreation room featuring an oversized pool table, a private bar, and a cinema. At 32,292 square feet (3,000 square meters), the largest of its kind in the Middle East, it has four separate villas serving as bedrooms within the enclave of the property – all with ensuite indoor and outdoor showers. An oversized infinity pool with a view that stretches right across the bay sits majestically in the front of the villa. The Private Reserve comes with private quarters for a nanny or other dedicated host when required.

The Retreats were converted from two- to three-bedroom Omani-style villas and are located at each end of the beach. Measuring at 12,077 square feet (1,122 square meters), the villas provide ample social spaces, including a lounge, dining area with a private bar, indoor and outdoor living areas, and an infinity-edge pool with beachfront sunbeds, making it the perfect villa for special family reunions, celebrations with friends, or simply a weekend getaway luxuriating in one’s own company.

Inspired by the beauty of Zighy Bay, palm leaf and wicker designs are intricately crafted into the interiors. All three villas were tastefully fitted with furnishings sourced from South Africa, Lebanon, India, and the UAE, giving them a modern take on their rustic design. From handwoven fabrics for cushions and throws to rugs and wall furnishings, each piece was handpicked by the team to add to the warmth of the room.

“The resort is all about serenity, authenticity, and ultimately spending time with loved ones in a private setting. Our design team has done wonders to make the refurbished villas a home away from home for our guests, and we’re looking forward to helping them create memories that will last a lifetime,” commented Andrew Spearman, General Manager of Six Senses Zighy Bay.

He added, “Our out-of-the-ordinary crafted experiences cater to guests of all ages. From our kids’ and teens’ club to an adventurous ride on the microlight plane, a spectacular sunset picnic in the mountains close to the resort, or a wellness treatment in our Six Senses Spa, there’s something for everyone. A private chef can cook up a feast for the whole party in each villa using freshly harvested ingredients from our Dibba farm and organic garden, which can be visited by guests during their stay.”

Expectations start high, as a stay in The Private Reserve or each Retreat is elevated with a paraglide arrival experience, which is one of the many inclusions with every booking. Other benefits include a tour around the Gulf of Oman on an exclusive private sunset cruise, a private in-villa BBQ cooked by the resort’s award-winning culinary team, and a fitness or yoga session with a personal instructor. After all that bonding time, guests can reconnect with themselves with a 60-minute Six Senses Signature massage completing the ultimate Six Senses Zighy Bay experience.

On the sustainability front, the villas are bookable on a carbon-neutral rate, where USD 10 from every room night booked will be contributed to the Ay Yıldız Wind Power Project in Balıkesir, Turkey. The project generates sustainable electricity through wind power and feeds it back into the Turkish national grid, hence contributing to Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emission Reductions by avoiding CO2 emissions caused by electricity generation from fossil fuel power plants.