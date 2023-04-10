SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Unveils its Remaining Four Realms

Set to be the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has unveiled its remaining four immersive and unique realms. Combining an unforgettable experience with a strong commitment to animal care and welfare, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s eight realms will provide visitors with an inspiring day of exploring and learning about our planet’s One Ocean.

From providing state-of-the-art, dynamic habitats and leading veterinary care to implementing the highest animal welfare standards, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s commitment to animal wellbeing is at its core. Here’s what guests can expect from the realms Endless Ocean, the Arctic and Antarctica Realms of Polar Ocean, and Tropical Ocean.

The ENDLESS OCEAN realm at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will be home to the world’s largest multi-species marine life aquarium containing 25 million liters of water and featuring over 68,000 marine animals. Upon entering the realm, guests will find a magnificent display of tens of thousands of sardines swimming in a habitat called The Swirl. As guests venture deeper into this futuristic sea-base, they will be met with multiple perspectives of the aquarium, across over 20 viewing windows. Experienced educators will welcome and teach guests about the incredible marine life in this realm.

The Observation Deck boasts an enormous circular window, while Endless Vista offers guests the opportunity to observe the incredible marine life in the expansive habitat through a vertical viewing window spanning over 20 meters. Each viewing window gives guests the opportunity to observe sharks, different species of rays, schools of fish and many more marine species all living in this dynamic ecosystem.

Endless Ocean also includes opportunities for exploration with SeaQuest adventures, with three different opportunities for guests to experience the vast ocean like never before through dive experiences and underwater walking tours. This realm is also home to two dining options: Hazza’s Snacks – a kiosk stacked with sweet treats and refreshments, and Fathom 11 – a fine dining restaurant that looks directly out at the Endless Ocean, stunning guests with an unmatched view and delicious food.

From the deep ocean to the polar ice caps, guests can next make their way to the realms of the ARCTIC and ANTARCTICA, found in POLAR OCEAN. Polar Ocean is also home to The Armillary, a breathtaking domed room inspired by an ancient handheld model of the universe. Here, guests will learn about historic navigation methods that guided early voyagers on their journeys as well as the distinct differences between the Arctic and Antarctic regions.

Near our planet’s northern pole in the Arctic lies the colorful Juhani Village and its harbor, home to a diverse range of animals including puffins and sea otters, as well as its main inhabitants, the walruses. The Arctic realm provides these mammals with an ideal environment to dive and relax, with innovations brought together by advanced technologies and a welfare-focused design. This dynamic habitat, among the many others at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, sets a new standard of excellence in zoological care by featuring cutting edge technologies such as an Advanced Animal Lighting System (AALS) that simulates seasonal cycles and provides the animals with full-spectrum sun-light. A first-of-its-kind filtration system also supports a diverse underwater Arctic ecosystem with a range of fish and invertebrates to create a truly dynamic environment. The flexible walrus habitat allows for the animal care specialists to adapt the living spaces based on seasonal social patterns for the animals.

The Arctic realm also features Hypersphere 360°, a fully immersive 360-degree multimedia sphere where guests can explore the depths of the ocean through an around-the-world journey full of wonder and discovery beneath the waves.

Moving towards the south pole, Antarctica has the most extreme conditions on the planet – here, guests can enjoy watching the playful and captivating penguins. Guests will witness different species of these energetic birds such as King, Gentoo, Chinstrap, Macaroni, Rockhopper and Adelie dart, chase and float past in an especially curated space which simulates Antarctica’s cold temperatures and the natural light patterns thanks to innovative technologies and the specially curated lighting systems (AALS). By signing up for a SeaWorld Expedition, guests can experience a Penguin Encounter and get up-close with these incredible flightless birds and learn more about the differences in all the species of penguin found in the Antarctica realm from SeaWorld Abu Dhabi Zoological Team. The Penguin Play Area challenges young explorers to test their climbing skills and gives them the chance to feel the invincible spirit of Antarctic adventurers. Guests will also have the chance to familiarize themselves with the Antarctica realm’s lesser-known inhabitants, such as cold-water fish and sea stars – with opportunities to observe how these species live in together through the above and below water viewing areas.



From the frosty north and south pole regions to the tropics, guests can explore the sun-soaked and technicolored TROPICAL OCEAN next. Home to waterfalls, a lagoon and a lush rainforest, guests will move through a passage of boulders and trees to arrive at Flamingo Point, home to a flamboyance of Caribbean flamingos, where they can observe these marvelous animals in their habitat and learn about their behaviors. Past the majestic pink birds lies The Rainforest, an Aviary with lush areas and lofty trees where guests will witness toucans, parrots and more species of birds soaring through the leaves and vines. Along the edge of The Rainforest is Coconut Bay, home to dolphins, tropical fish, and invertebrates. Guests will get the opportunity to observe these beautiful animals from above and below the water throughout the Tropical Ocean realm. Guests can also attend the Dolphin Presentation from the Tropical Amphitheater, where they can learn more about the dolphins and tropical birds, their natural behaviors and the world we share together. The experience doesn’t end here, as guests who have signed up for SeaWorld Expeditions will get the remarkable opportunity to interact with these intelligent animals up-close during a personalized Dolphin Encounter hosted by the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi Zoological Team.

At Ray Reef, guests can view cownose rays and spotted eagle rays in a habitat specially curated for them, including the opportunity to interact with these fish while learning about their fascinating behavior and adaptations. Throughout Tropical Ocean guests may encounter larger-than-life characters inspired by the tropics, as well as Canopy Climbers swinging from tree to tree in an energetic show of playful acrobatics inspired by jungle animals. Tropical Ocean is also home to one of the most thrilling experiences at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi: The Manta Coaster. This record-breaking ride is one of the most thrilling experiences in Tropical Ocean, taking guests through dizzying loops with a regional record of 17 airtime moments and featuring the world’s first zero gravity flip-out and the world’s first twisting double-down dive.

Additionally, the realm offers eight dining options and three retail outlets at Tropical Ocean – from delicious burgers at Cenote Café, to Mexican flair at Waterside Café, to authentic Asian dining at Spice Island, to delectables from Wasi’s Market or Lost Cove Treats, to name a few - there’s something for everyone to indulge in.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit: www.seaworldabudhabi.com