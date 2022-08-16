SeaWorld Orlando Teases All-New 2023 Attraction

2023 attraction marks the 7th coaster at the park, which boasts more coasters in a single park than any other in Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando has announced that a new coaster, the park’s seventh, is

launching in 2023 and teased the ride’s theme with the hashtag #HighSurfAdvisory.

Guests are invited to get ready to feel the power of the pacific in Florida, letting the waves propel them into a one-of-a-kind ocean adventure. SeaWorld will announce ride details over the coming months in anticipation of the ride’s opening next year.

In the recent USA Today 10Best Reader’s poll, SeaWorld Orlando was voted best theme park, its newest coaster Ice Breaker the best new attraction in North America, and fan favourite Mako took the #2 spot for best rollercoaster. The awards are part of USA Today’s annual 10 Best awards determined by popular vote.

