Sands China Properties Surpass Milestone of 1.1 Billion Visitors

Sands China Ltd. has now welcomed over 1.1 billion visitors to its properties, a major milestone in the company’s more than two decades of development in Macao.

The company celebrated the arrival of its 1.1 billionth guest with a welcome ceremony Thursday at its flagship property, The Venetian® Macao. During the event, Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., and Grant Chum, the company’s chief executive officer and executive director, presented exclusive surprises to the lucky guest, commemorating Sands China’s journey along the Cotai Strip. The occasion coincided with Thursday’s 18th anniversary of The Venetian Macao, a favourite spot among global travellers and a must-visit destination in Macao.

Sands China’s story in Macao began in 2004 with the eagerly awaited grand opening of Sands® Macao, Macao’s first hotel and entertainment complex of its type. It laid a solid foundation for the company’s introduction of integrated resort offerings on the Cotai Strip. In 2007, The Venetian® Macao debuted as the world’s second-largest building at the time, pioneering large-scale integrated resorts in Macao. This was followed by The Plaza® Macao, Sands® Cotai Central, and The Parisian® Macao, opened respectively in 2008, 2012, and 2016 – with Sands Cotai Central now upgraded and transformed into The Londoner Macao®. These iconic attractions along the Cotai Strip are seamlessly connected, forming a European-themed destination that has reshaped the skyline of Cotai. Their development has laid a key foundation for Macao to offer a diverse, all-round mix of business, tourism, and leisure experiences to visitors.

“Surpassing 1.1 billion arrivals is not only a significant milestone for the company, but also a testament to the popularity of Macao’s tourism offerings and the vitality and sustainability of its economic development,” said Dr. Wong. “This remarkable achievement would not have been made possible without the guidance and strong support of the central and SAR governments, the concerted efforts of our 27,000 team members, and the solidarity of over 2,500 suppliers. Sands China calls Macao home and we are committed to fulfilling our corporate social responsibility while actively giving back to our community. Moving forward, we will continue to work alongside Macao and invest in non-gaming projects to polish further its ‘golden business card’ as an international metropolis, showcasing its unique charm to both residents and visitors from around the world.”

Sands China’s cumulative investment in Macao has exceeded MOP 134.5 billion, a consistent contributor to the city’s development as a world centre of tourism and leisure. The company’s integrated resorts offer over 10,000 hotel rooms, 150 dining options, and 760 retail outlets. They feature the region’s premier meetings and conventions destination, spanning more than 150,000 square metres, as well as two arenas and four theatres for international entertainment performances, with a total seating capacity of over 25,000.

Through efforts such as holding overseas roadshows and launching initiatives that promote the integration of sports, culture, and tourism, Sands China remains focused on enriching the visitor experience and raising the benchmark for hospitality, entertainment and gourmet experiences in Macao to attract international visitors.