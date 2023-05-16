ROYAL CARIBBEAN SETS COURSE FOR NEW 2024 ADVENTURES IN CHINA

Royal Caribbean International has set the date for its return to China in April 2024, with Asia’s largest and most innovative ship, Spectrum of the Seas, sailing from Shanghai.

Holidaymakers can make memories with family and friends on 4- and 5-night cruises to a combination of popular getaway destinations like Fukuoka, Okinawa, Nagasaki, Osaka, and Tokyo, Japan. Spectrum will also offer eight sailings from Hong Kong, starting in December 2024, to places such as Ishigaki and Miyazaki, Japan; Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan, China; and Nha Trang, Vietnam.

From one exciting debut to the next: The cruise line’s Anthem of the Seas will sail in Asia for the first time from Singapore in late 2024. Anthem features many of the signature favourites travellers know and love as well as a host of new ways for every type of holidaymaker to experience adventure.

“This is the moment we – along with Chinese holidaymakers – have been waiting for. Our return to China is an exciting milestone that could only be marked with Spectrum of the Seas, which became a household name with Chinese families and travellers alike when it debuted in Shanghai as the latest and greatest Royal Caribbean ship in 2019,” said Bert Hernandez, senior vice president, International, Royal Caribbean International. “We thank the government of China for establishing a pathway forward and continue to be committed to expanding the cruise industry in a region we have sailed from for more than a decade. This has also opened up a world of opportunities to expand the variety of holidays in Asia, as another award-winning ship sets sail in the region with the introduction of Anthem of the Seas in Singapore.”

Spectrum of the Seas from Shanghai – April 2024

Specially designed for Asia and holidaymakers of all ages, Spectrum features an array of restaurants with regionally inspired menus and entertainment, like Hot Pot, Teppanyaki, Sichuan Red, karaoke lounge Star Moment, and original productions like Showgirls at the Royal Theater. Alongside the familiar comforts is a lineup of adventures only on Royal Caribbean, including skydiving on the RipCord by iFly, scaling more than 90 metres above the ocean on the North Star all-glass observation capsule and The Effectors in the Royal Theater, the cutting-edge, transformative venue that comes alive with performers, robots and more.

And when it comes to luxury, the ship’s exclusive suite enclave has it covered with everything from a two-level, 2,809-square-foot Ultimate Family Suite, featuring an in-suite slide and accommodating up to 11 guests for the ultimate multi-gen family vacation, to private dining, shopping and more.

Anthem of the Seas from Singapore – Late 2024

On Anthem, travellers can look forward to days of play with a variety of experiences to choose from. From lounges and bars to chill at after sunset, such as live music at Latin-themed club Boleros and Brass & Bock – the crowd favourite English pub with a live guitarist and pints of all kinds. Also on deck is showstopping entertainment and thrills, including Olivier Award-winning musical phenomenon We Will Rock You – featuring a score of killer Queen anthems – and SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea, where guests can enjoy timeless thills like bumper cars. On the menu is a variety of restaurants and spots to grab a bite, such as Solarium Bistro with its Mediterranean-inspired flavours, American shakes, burgers and more at retro-themed Johnny Rockets; and Cafe Promenade, the all-day cafe. Popular dining concepts also return to the region, including classic American steakhouse Chops Grille, fresh Japanese fare at Izumi and whimsical dishes designed for all the senses at Wonderland.

Holidaymakers can soon mark their calendars and book their holiday to far-flung destinations on Spectrum or Anthem at Royal Caribbean’s website in the coming weeks.