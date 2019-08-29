Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences to open in late 2020

The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences is on track to open its doors to the public by quarter three of 2020, according Timothy Kelly, managing director of Atlantis Resorts & Residences.

“The Royal Atlantis project is coming together quite well.

“All of the design is complete, now it is just about finishing the project,” said Kelly.

Located on Palm Jumeirah, the $1.4 billion, 43-storey development - which will operate as a sister hotel to Atlantis, the Palm - will include 795 resort guest rooms and 231 residences when complete.

“We have two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom formats available.

“We are very excited about that coming to life,” added Kelly.

The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, a fully-owned subsidiary of Investment Corporation of Dubai, is the first super prime development in Dubai.

Located on the crescent of the Palm next to the iconic Atlantis, the Palm resort, this new generation of international luxury living will offer a sophisticated lifestyle experience encapsulated in dramatic architecture.

The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences is part of the future skyline and growth of Dubai.

The Royal Atlantis Residences will consist of a selection of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes, Sky Courts, Penthouses and Garden Suites.

With prices starting at approximately $2 million, the Royal Atlantis Residences will consist of contemporary living spaces with uninterrupted views of the ocean or across the waters of the Palm towards the Dubai city skyline.

Atlantis, the Palm, recently took five titles at the World Travel Awards including recognition as the Middle East’s Leading Resort and Dubai’s Leading Hotel Suite.

Guests can take a tour of Atlantis, the Palm with Breaking Travel News’ partner Virtual World here.