Rosewood Hotels signs for first Japan property

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has been appointed by Mitsubishi Estate to manage Rosewood Miyakojima on Mikayo Island in the Okinawan archipelago, Japan.

The property is set to open in 2024.

The 55-villa, ultra-luxury resort represents the first Rosewood property in Japan, in a destination acclaimed for its exquisite beaches with several of the country’s most scenic locations.

Miyako Island and nearby isles offer miles of soft, white sand with endless vistas of turquoise-blue sea.

Aquatic adventures range from snorkelling at Yabiji, the largest coral reef expanse in Japan, to diving through underwater caverns teeming with marine life and outstanding deep-sea fishing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approached through verdant sugar cane fields, Rosewood Miyakojima will occupy a secluded peninsula surrounded on three sides by white sand beaches, dramatic rock formations and stunning ocean vistas.

Arriving visitors will feel the sand beneath their feet within a 20-minute drive from Miyako Airport and 30-minute drive from Shimojishima Airport which receives direct flights from Hong Kong and major cities in Japan.

The resort’s 55 villa accommodations will feature private pools, landscaped gardens and unobstructed sea views.

Conceived by Netherlands-based Studio Piet Boon, the architecture and interiors are seamlessly designed to immerse guests in the natural surroundings and express harmony with the island through the extensive use of local materials.

Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei is providing local architectural expertise and support in realising the design vision.

Sonia Cheng, chief executive of Rosewood Hotel Group, said: “We are honoured to have Mitsubishi Estate as our partner and very grateful for the trust they have placed in us to offer this exceptional experience.”