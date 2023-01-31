RAS AL KHAIMAH CHAMPIONS MOUNTAINEER TIMA DERYAN

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) celebrates its exciting collaboration with Tima Deryan – the Arab female adventurer and UAE resident who is one step closer to completing the ambitious Explorer’s Grand Slam after successfully completing a month-long expedition in the South Pole.

Showcasing the Emirate as the region’s leading adventure hub, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has partnered with Tima to lend its scenic natural beauty and rugged landscape as the ideal training ground for the penultimate leg of her self-imposed challenge to complete the Seven Summits – the highest peak on each continent – and ski to the North and South poles. A UAE resident since 2001, Tima started climbing in 2016 and spent most weekends exploring Ras Al Khaimah’s stunning mountains with her sights firmly set on becoming the first Arab woman to complete the Explorer’s Grand Slam. In partnership with the Authority, Tima successfully completed a month-long expedition in Antarctica late last year where she climbed Mount Vinson, the highest mountain on the continent at 4,892m, before skiing to the South Pole. She is now training for an expedition to the North Pole in April.

This partnership also shines the light on the spectacular natural wonders of Ras Al Khaimah and will inspire others – not just experienced hikers but also first-time adventurers– to get outdoors and discover the many wadis, trails and peaks woven across the Emirate’s mountainous landscape.

A proud environmental champion and sustainability advocate, Tima has a deep-rooted respect for the natural environment and as such, is supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s Balanced Tourism strategy by ensuring the only thing she leaves behind during her training sessions and expeditions is footprints.

“Sustainability is the foundation of our future, not an afterthought. When I’m not on the mountain, my mission is to give back to the world what the mountains give me. I choose to live and explore responsibly every day and it was important for me to partner with a destination that is actively making efforts to champion sustainability in every aspect,” said Tima Deryan.

Aligned with the Emirate’s sustainable tourism roadmap to become the regional leader in environmentally conscious tourism by 2025, efforts are underway on Jebel Jais to better understand the ecosystem and ensure its preservation. In addition, upcoming attractions on the mountain will be purpose built ensuring they not only protect but also enhance the natural environment.

Explore the Majestic Mountains of Ras Al Khaimah

The rugged terrain provides the perfect training ground for explorers, enthusiasts and novice hikers alike with a 65km network of developed hiking trails connecting the various zones of Jebel Jais and 10km of hiking trails at Wadi Shawka. From exhilarating hikes for all levels to exploring the old settlements of the Emirate’s Mountain tribes, the soaring peaks of Ras Al Khaimah have something for everyone. Visitors who are motivated by Tima’s ambitious efforts can take their pick with trails leading to Sal Sheha (Hidden Oasis) and White Wadi or even scale the heights of the UAE at Wadi Sheha Peak rising 1,110m above sea level. They can also opt for a range of self-guided trips on foot with more than 50+km of hiking trails or on two wheels with one of the Emirate’s e-mountain bikes.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is dedicated to ensuring the safety of its visitors, especially on the mountains where conditions can be changeable. Anyone planning a mountain adventure in Ras Al Khaimah is encouraged to visit www.visitrasalkhaimah.com for details of the various self-guided and professionally guided hiking trails on offer in the mountains.

To discover more exciting outdoor activities in the Emirate, go to visitrasalkhaimah.com and visitjebeljais.com, or visit Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority’s Instagram, YouTube and Facebook pages.