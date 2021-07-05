Radisson signs raft of new Italy properties

Radisson Hotel Group has signed seven new hotels in tier one locations across Italy.

The deal forms part of an ambitious expansion plan for the company.

Set to open this year, the new properties include two premium lifestyle Radisson Collection hotels in Milan and Venice, the debut of Radisson Hotel Group’s latest brand, Radisson Individuals with two properties in Piedmont and Sicily, two new Radisson hotels in Ferrara and Nola, as well as Radisson Blu’s latest hotel in Florence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chema Basterrechea, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Radisson Hotel Group, said: “I am very proud to continue building our reputation in this key market.

“We have grown exponentially from three to close to 20 hotels in just a few years.

“We are extremely grateful to our local partners and see these openings as a positive signal for the recovery of the hotel industry in Italy.”

Stunning Radisson Collection hotels in Venice and Milan open their doors this summer, in time for the reopening of international travel as announced recently by the Italian government.