Radisson Hotel Group’s midscale lifestyle brand, prizeotel, announces first property in Ireland

Radisson Hotel Group announces the signing of its first affordable, high design prizeotel property in the UK & Ireland region. Scheduled to open in Q1 2025 in Dublin, this landmark property follows a series of exciting signing and opening announcements for the prizeotel brand as it targets accelerated growth across EMEA in 2023.

Located on the prominent James Street in Dublin, prizeotel Dublin will be situated in the “Liberties” area, one of Dublin’s oldest and most historic neighborhoods just outside of the medieval walled city, dating back to the twelfth century. Remnants of the old city wall can still be seen today at the corner of Cornmarket and St Audoen’s park, only 1.7km away from the hotel. Over the last few years, the “Liberties” area has transformed into a vibrant cultural destination where Michelin-starred restaurants rub shoulders with old-school markets and prominent global technology firms. The area was named the 15th coolest neighborhood in the world by Time Out magazine in 2021.

prizeotel Dublin will be within walking distance to The Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA), home to the national collection of modern and contemporary art with over 3,500 artworks by Irish and international artists, and a short distance from the world-famous Guinness Brewery and Storehouse, Dublin Zoo, and St Patrick’s Cathedral.

The hotel will feature 145 rooms decorated in a mix of urban style and relaxed ambience, in addition to a restaurant and bar which will span across 250m2 of the lobby on the ground floor, and where guests will be encouraged to ‘meet-and-mingle’.

prizeotel offers a midscale lifestyle experience with a unique and eclectic personality, at the investment cost of an economy hotel. Each property is a bright, energized space for travelers looking for more modern living spaces, a meeting place for an international community and an inspiring place to work, network and socialize. Technology and sustainability play key roles in the prizeotel guest experience. Digital check-in and tech-focused rooms with wireless charging directly beside the bed, a large number of power sockets to charge all devices, and free, fast Wi-Fi will be available throughout the hotel. This newly built prizeotel will be a certified green building aiming for a BREEAM certification, implementing the Hotel Sustainability Basics as well as the prizePromise, a holistic approach to sustainability, from construction and design to a fully responsible travel guest experience, with its unique 100% carbon neutral stays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are very excited to announce the signing of our first prizeotel property in the UK and Ireland region after the brand’s fantastic growth across central Europe in 2022. We have a solid portfolio of Radisson Hotel Group brands across Ireland and this new property will be a welcomed addition.”

Kevin Beary, Managing Director of Amhola Capital Ireland comments: “We look forward to working with Radisson Hotel Group in delivering Ireland’s first prizeotel to the local market, an exciting project which will complement the adjoining hospital campus and benefit the local economy greatly in terms of job creation and business generation. We believe Dublin prizeotel will be well received by the tourist and corporate market in an area which is underserved by quality hotel offerings. We also look forward to working with the wider Radisson Hotel Group brand offerings including prizeotel on other viable projects and locations both in Ireland and in Continental Europe as good development opportunities arise”.

The first prizeotel property opened in 2009 in Germany and presented a new concept of the novel budget design hotel. The successful combination of smart lifestyle with affordable accommodation prices continued to be rolled out in Germany and Austria in 2022 with new prizeotel openings in Bonn, Vienna, and Münster. The brand is currently present in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Belgium, and includes 17 properties, representing more than 3,400 rooms. Additional openings and signings in exciting European destinations will be announced soon with a particular focus on the UK & Ireland.

The signing of prizeotel Dublin will complement Radisson Hotel Group’s existing portfolio in Dublin, consisting of Radisson Blu Royal Hotel Dublin, Radisson Blu Hotel, St Helens, and Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport.