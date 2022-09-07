Qatar Tourism celebrates new visitor record

Qatar Tourism has announced that the number of visitors to the state rose to a record breaking 151,000 visitors in July – the largest number of arrivals during a summer month since 2017 and representing a 297 per cent increase year-on-year.

Qatar has received 10 award nominations including Middle East’s leading destination at this years Middle East ceremony of the World Travel Awards which is being held on the 18th of this month in Jordan.



Qatar has also updated its Covid-19 requirements for incoming travellers making travel even easier for those preparing to visit for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in November – removing its red travel list and mask mandate. Visitors to Qatar should present a negative PCR test result, valid for 48 hours, or a negative rapid antigen test result, valid for 24 hours.

The news comes following the launch of Qatar Tourism’s new stopover campaign featuring David Beckham, as the country prepares to welcome 1.2 million visitors for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 later this year. In the lead up to kick off, Qatar is adding 105 new hotels and serviced apartments to its already extensive portfolio of properties. New hotels include the recently opened Pullman Doha West Bay (opened 1 August) and The Double Tree by Hilton Downtown Hotel (opened 1 August), as well as the upcoming The Outpost Al Barari (opening November) and Katara Hills LXR Hotels & Resorts with 15 luxury villas each with private pools (opening October).





Other major upcoming tourism developments in the country include the Doha Winter Wonderland, a sister event to the famous Hyde Park event, Fuwairit Kite Beach – a state-of-the-art kitesurfing resort, Qetaifan Island North – dubbed the first “Entertainment Island” in Qatar, and West Bay North Beach Project – a new premium beachfront in the heart of Doha. The latest in a flurry of new resort and attraction openings in Qatar over the last couple of years.