Qatar Airways to offer new United States flights

Qatar Airways’ resumption of four-weekly Atlanta flights today marks the full return of the airline’s pre-pandemic United States network.

The carrier now offered 12 destinations, two more than it operated before Covid-19.

The airline will also be increasing frequencies to Boston, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle offering more flexible travel options for its passengers with more than 85 weekly flights across the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Qatar Airways has remained committed to its passengers and trade partners in the United States, maintaining continuous services while rebuilding its United States network and launching two new destinations - San Francisco and Seattle.

“We have also strengthened our presence in the United States through strategic partnerships with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue that have enabled us to connect to more points in the United States than any other airline, providing travellers the most convenient way to travel internationally this summer.”