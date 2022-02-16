P&O Cruises celebrates Arvia keel laying in Germany

A key stage in the construction of P&O Cruises’ next ship has been marked at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg.

The team building the 184,000-tonne Arvia celebrated the keel laying with a traditional coin-laying ceremony.

This event is a long-held ship-building tradition which is to bring good luck to the ship and its crew through construction to the future at sea.

Specially selected Barbados coins were placed under the block before the block was then lowered onto the coins.

Speaking at the ceremony P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said: “This is yet another landmark in P&O Cruises new build history.

“Arvia will be our second ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas as part of P&O Cruises ongoing commitment to sustainable travel.

“Other world-class environmentally-friendly innovations include shore power connectivity and the latest technology for its four main engines.”

The keel laying block weighs 570 tons, is 11.3 metres long, 42.10 metres wide and 11.81 metres high and had to be lifted by a 800 ton crane.

The next steps are the completion of the block assembly of the aft part of the ship in the dock as well as the further outfitting of the ship.

Arvia will be delivered in December.