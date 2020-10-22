PATA reorganises governance structure

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has made significant changes to the design of its organisational governance at the recent board meeting.

Over the past three years, PATA has been reviewing leading organisational models and been in consultation with a wide range of experts to create a design that modifies and refines the association for more efficient outcomes and engaged participation.

The major changes are a shift from an appointed board to an elected board by all members that is also substantially reduced in size, in addition to a reduced and fully elected executive board.

A unique feature of the new design is a shift from an expansive array of committees to ‘expert task forces’ (ETFs), which draw upon the deep knowledge and experience within the PATA network to address issues of interest to the association and the industry.

The ETFs are established to focus on a specific task within a specified time-frame and disband upon completion.

New ETFs will be formed on new issues as they arise.

The goal is to enable the active engagement of members in dynamic and meaningful activities that support PATA’s purpose of facilitating the responsible development of travel and tourism in the Asia Pacific region.

As noted by immediate past chair, Chris Bottrill, who oversaw the governance redesign during his tenure as chair: “I believe the meetings last week were a pivotal moment for PATA.

“Through the work of dedicated leaders and the input of members, we have committed to a new design that builds upon the legacy of PATA and sets us up for future growth, impact and success.

“It is a proud moment for the PATA community to have embraced change with the goal of strengthening the association now and for the future.”