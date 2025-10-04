Pacer Celebrates Milestone with 200th Hyatt Hotel Opening Supported by Pacer

Pacer, a leading scalable project intelligence solution, is thrilled to announce its milestone achievement of supporting 200 Hyatt hotel openings. The collaboration between Pacer and Hyatt has played a pivotal role in helping to streamline operations, ensure smooth hotel launches, and maintain Hyatt’s renowned global standards of excellence.

A Relationship Rooted in Operational Excellence

Since implementing Pacer, Hyatt has utilized Pacer’s powerful platform to enhance efficiency and collaboration during hotel openings and acquisitions. With 211 hotels opened with Pacer to date and 180 specialized checklists supported by Pacer, Hyatt has a more seamless and scalable process to support its global expansion.

“Opening 200 properties with Pacer marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver exceptional guest experiences worldwide,” said Sara Cox, Director of Global Hotel Technology Onboarding at Hyatt. “Pacer has enabled our team to streamline operations and align these hotel openings with our brand’s high standards while addressing the unique needs of each region and property.”

Customizable Checklists Drive Efficiency and Brand Excellence

The templated checklists deployed by Hyatt using Pacer’s platform have been pivotal in maintaining the brand’s global standards. These checklists allow for customization based on factors such as regional regulations, country-specific requirements, and operational priorities. This flexibility ensures that every opening reflects Hyatt’s commitment to excellence while addressing the unique needs of each property.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These specialized checklists allow us to manage complex projects with precision and accountability,” Cox added. “They drive engagement across teams and ensure that our operational goals align seamlessly with our brand promise.”

By implementing these detailed and specialized checklists, Hyatt’s critical tasks—ranging from compliance with local regulations to aligning with brand guidelines—are completed accurately and on time. This structured approach helps reduce inefficiencies and fosters collaboration across departments and regions, further solidifying Hyatt’s reputation for operational success.

Broader Use Across Hyatt’s Operations

In addition to new openings and acquisitions, Hyatt has expanded its use of Pacer to support 10 organization-wide projects, including onboarding, compliance, and special initiatives. Pacer’s versatility enables cross-functional teams to manage complex projects while maintaining clear visibility into progress.

Richard Moshenek, Pacer’s Founder & CEO:

“We are proud to play a role in Hyatt’s continued focus on supporting long term operational success at managed and franchised properties. Their integration of Pacer proves Hyatt’s commitment to reducing the “time to open” for openings and conversions and the implementation of new brand initiatives. Pacer is providing Hyatt property and corporate teams an instrumental tool while allowing them to maintain brand standards at scale. It’s a partnership rooted in innovation.”

Looking Ahead

As Hyatt continues its global growth, the relationship with Pacer remains a critical component of its success. This milestone reflects Hyatt’s unwavering commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering exceptional guest experiences.

For more information about Hyatt, visit hyatt.com.