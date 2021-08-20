Ouachani to lead Hilton New York City Chelsea

Motto by Hilton New York City Chelsea has announced the appointments of Bassim Ouachani as general manager of the property.

At the same time, Ryan Cortese will take up the role of director of sales and marketing for the hotel, which is slated to open this autumn.

Located in New York’s iconic Chelsea neighbourhood, Motto Chelsea will feature 374 rooms, including a variety of flexible accommodation options, a vibrant signature restaurant, expansive fitness centre and more.

Ouachani, with two decades of experience in hospitality, will oversee all day-to-day operations at Motto Chelsea working to ensure profitability, efficiency and overall guest experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to joining the Motto team, Ouachani served as general manager for Arlo Soho, a 325-room property in New York City.

Ouachani has also held leadership positions with brands including Sofitel Luxury Hotels and Highgate Hotels.

Cortese brings more than 11 years of industry experience to Motto Chelsea’s executive team.

Since graduating from the University of Scranton with a degree in communications, he has held various positions with Interstate Hotel & Resorts and Concord Hospitality Enterprises.

Most recently, Cortese served as complex director of sales with multiple NYC properties.

In his new role, Cortese will lead all sales and marketing strategies for the property, which boasts 3,000 square feet of multi-purpose event space for meetings and social gatherings.