oneworld launches new passenger safety portal

oneworld has launched an information portal to provide customers the latest updates on the health and well-being measures they can expect while travelling.

The move comes as passengers consider their first flights in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The portal serves as a one-stop customer resource for information on the various measures implemented on the ground and inflight by oneworld member airlines, as well as major airports in the oneworld global network.

Customers travelling on multi-sector journeys across the alliance can be assured that oneworld member airlines are committed to protecting their health and well-being through every step of their journey.

The measures introduced by member airlines include contactless check-in, enhanced and expanded cleaning of aircraft and customer touchpoints in airports and lounges, physical distancing during the boarding process, and the wearing of masks and face coverings.

ADVERTISEMENT

These are in addition to underlying measures including the use of HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters on board aircraft.

On the portal, customers may easily view the latest information on the health and well-being measures implemented by their preferred oneworld airline.

Customers may also look up the measures that have been introduced at major airports in the oneworld global network, to further prepare for their upcoming journey.

oneworld chief executive, Rob Gurney, said: “Safety has always been the top priority for oneworld member airlines.

“While the flying experience is different during these challenging times, our member airlines have implemented additional measures to protect the health and safety of customers.

“The portal we introduced today is another step of that commitment, and we hope that customers may have even greater peace of mind as they resume their travel.”