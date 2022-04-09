ÖBB to receive 41 new doubledecker trains

ÖBB to receive 41 new KISS-type doubledecker multiple units from Stadler. The order is being placed as part of the framework agreement signed in 2022 for up to 186 double-decker multiple units which recently has been cleared in the last instance by the higher administrative court in Vienna, thus ending legal proceedings. The order value in the first request amounts to around 600 million euros. The trains are intended for use in the eastern region from 2026.

The renewal of the ÖBB local and regional transport fleet continues. ÖBB is ordering 41 new KISS-type doubledecker multiple units from Stadler for the eastern region and thus guaranteeing even greater passenger capacity and comfort in the future. The framework agreement with Stadler allows ordering of up to 186 trains, for a total value of up to three billion euros. In the current request, ÖBB is ordering 20 six-car and 21 four-car vehicles, with an order value of 600 million euros. The first vehicles are expected to enter passenger operation on routes in the eastern region at the start of 2026.

“With these 41 new Cityjet double-decker trains we continue to modernise our local transport fleet in Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland. From 2026 on, we offer even more capacity and comfort to our passengers, making the switch from individual transport by car to rail transport more attractive to commuters.This is good for our climate and both comfortable and practical for our ÖBB-travellers,” ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä says.

“We are proud to deliver the next generation of double-decker multiple units to Austria. In many countries, our KISS is already successfully on the move. Thanks to its high level of innovation, the KISS is a key solution for the environmentally friendly rail transport of tomorrow. We thank ÖBB for this order and look forward to a longterm, successful collaboration,” says Peter Spuhler, Administrative Board President and Group CEO a.i. at Stadler.

For the rail transport of tomorrow

The new double-decker electric multiple unit is designed for a top speed of 160 km/h; it offers 610 seats in the six-car or 380 seats in the four-car configuration. With improved acceleration behaviour and consequently shorter journey times, it is ideally suited to busy routes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The design of the new train particularly takes into account the wishes and requirements of passengers for everyday work and leisure trips. Every individual carriage has a low-floor entrance as well as an optimised multi-purpose area with more space and accessibility for passengers with bicycles, pushchairs or luggage.