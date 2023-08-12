Oaks Hotels, Resorts and Suites To Open First Perth Property

Minor Hotels, one of the world’s fastest growing hotel groups, is expanding its Western Australian portfolio with the launch of its first Oaks Hotels, Resorts and Suites property in Perth, Oaks Perth Hotel.

Officially opening under the Oaks Hotels brand on 18 August, the newly acquired 190-room hotel is centrally located in Perth’s cosmopolitan CBD, close to restaurants and bars, transport hub Yagan Square, Elizabeth Quay, RAC Arena, and Barrack Jetty – the launch point for ferries to beautiful Rottnest Island.

Guests can choose from a range of spacious self-contained studio accommodation options featuring fully equipped kitchenettes, generous desk space for remote working, Foxtel TV and some with expansive views over the City of Perth.

On-site amenities include a 45-seat Oak & Vine restaurant open for breakfast, dinner, and room service, as well as two rooms designated for conferences and events which offer 240sqm of space when combined. The events offering can be tailored to host up to 90 guests banquet-style, 120 guests for cocktails or 60 people in a theatre set-up with audio visual equipment available.

“We are excited to introduce our Oaks brand to the Perth market to cater for both business travellers and increasing tourist numbers, and to expand our property footprint to the Australian West Coast,” said Craig Hooley, Chief Operating Officer for Minor Hotels Australia and New Zealand. “Perth is a vibrant city with a raft of major events on its calendar, and Oaks Perth Hotel is ideally situated in the heart of all the action.”

This latest acquisition takes the Oaks’ portfolio to 54 properties across Australia.

