NYC tourism industry rebounds by 71% since 2021. City tourism industry leaders say they have an optimistic outlook for the new year.

According to NYC & Company, the city’s official destination marketing organization and visitors bureau, more than 56 million travelers visited New York City last year. The organization says that is more than a 71% increase since 2021, when the pandemic gutted the industry.

The agency says more than 62 million visitors are expected to visit the city in 2023.

Tiffany Towsend, executive vice president for global communication at NYC & Company, joined NY1 to talk more about the city’s recovery in the tourism industry.

Source: www.ny1.com