New tourism campaign from Caribbean hotspot Jamaica

Jamaica has long-held an outsized influence on global culture through entertainment, cuisine, sports and beauty.

Always in search of larger-than-life experiences for its visitors, the Caribbean destination has now created an exciting new way to enjoy the island and visit its iconic spots.

The content series “Chill Like a Jamaican” is the island’s invitation to the world to slow down and enjoy island time, first digitally and then by visiting Jamaica.

With consumers needing a break from this quarantine, Jamaican celebrities and local tourism leaders have come together to show fans how to “chill” with a Jamaican twist on food, fitness, cocktails and more.

The series follows Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price; master blender Joy Spence of Appleton Estate; Pepa of the Grammy award-winning duo Salt-n-Pepa; Miss Jamaica World and Miss Jamaica Universe Yendi Phillips; and dancehall artist, BayC as they “chill”.

“Each Chill Like a Jamaican video showcases Jamaica’s iconic offerings, reminding locals and visitors alike of their favourite experiences,” said Donovan White, Jamaica director of tourism.

“Our vibrant culture takes centre stage displaying what makes Jamaica the Heartbeat of the World.”

The “Chill Like a Jamaican” video series is currently live across the Jamaica Tourist Board’s Instagram and Facebook social media channels.

Jamaica – which is considered the World’s Leading Family Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards - opened its borders to international visitors for rest and relaxation on June 15th.

The island has implemented a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

While on island, travellers can expect an enhanced experience at hotels including digital check-in, hand sanitiser stations, elimination of self service at buffets, digital or single use menus, social distancing markers throughout the property and much more.

The Jamaica Tourist Board, founded in 1955, is the national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston.

Its offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London.

Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam and Mumbai.

