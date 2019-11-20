New sales director for Amilla Fushi Maldives

Amilla Fushi Maldives has welcomed the appointment of Nasrulla Adam as the resort’s new director of sales.

Nasru, as he is known to colleagues, will oversee all sales operations and implement key growth strategies, tactics and action plans for the innovative resort.

He brings over 16 years’ experience in the hospitality industry which has seen him hold sales positions at Sun Island Resort and Spa, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, Huvafen Fushi, Niyama Private Island Maldives and, most recently, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.

During his time at the later he built a strong network of business relationships with key industry members to develop commercial partnerships.

Nasru’s experience in the luxury sector, combined with his well-rounded knowledge of sales and large network of trade contacts will prove highly valuable to Amilla Fushi - a brand with which he is already familiar, having worked for the resort back in 2016 - and will help further enhance the brand’s prominence and reputation amongst both trade partners and guests.

Jason Kruse, general manager at Amilla Fushi, said of the appointment: “I have every confidence that the focus, experience and passion that Nasru brings to Amilla Fushi in the business development arena, together with his sales team, will not only elevate our presence in this critical sector, but will also yield a significant increase in sales.”