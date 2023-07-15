New Global Heat Warning By Experts

The United States’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently reported that the world’s oceans had their warmest June on record, making it the third consecutive month that global ocean temperatures had broken records.

According to NOAA, June’s worldwide average temperature of 61.79 degrees made it the warmest June on record.

Ahira Sanchez-Lugo, a climate scientist at NOAA, referred to the rise over last June’s record as “a very substantial leap,” since worldwide monthly records are typically so broad that they frequently move by hundredths less than quarters of a degree.

Climate scientist Natalie Mahowald of Cornell University, also stated that the recent unprecedented temperatures, as well as the dramatic fires, pollution, and floods are exactly the phenomena expected to happen in a warmer environment, as we are only experiencing a tiny fraction of the consequences that are predicted to become more severe as a result of climate change.

The land and sea temperatures set new records for the month of June. Scientists report that the North Atlantic has been abnormally warm since the middle of March, and that monthly high temperatures were established all across the world’s sea surface in the last three months. The United Kingdom and the Caribbean areas both broke records.

Robert Rohde, a researcher at Berkeley Earth, has also said that his team anticipates an 80% possibility that 2023 would set a new global temperature high.

In an unofficial and early research, the Climate Reanalyzer at the University of Maine found that eleven of the first twelve days of July were hotter than any previously recorded day. According to the globe Meteorological Organization and the Japanese Meteorological Agency, the globe has recently experienced the warmest week on record.

According to Russ Vose, the head of NOAA’s global analysis division, the record-breaking heat of June can be attributed to two main factors: (1) long-term warming due to heat-trapping gases emitted by the burning of coal, oil, and natural gas; and (2) El Nino, which heats parts of the Pacific and changes weather patterns across the globe.

However, since El Nino continues to be regarded as mild to moderate at this point, most of June’s warming was attributable to long-term human factors. According to NOAA and other predictions, 2024 will be considerably hotter than this year since it will reach its peak then.

El Nino and its counterbalance, La Nina, are natural climate fluctuations that have a huge influence on year-to-year temperatures, but their impacts are far lower over the long term than human-caused warming, according to climate scientist Zeke Hausfather of Berkeley Earth and the technology startup Stripe. Every decade, global warming caused by humans contributes as much heat to the atmosphere as a persistent El Nino.

According to NOAA, both the Arctic and Antarctic sea ice levels reached historic lows in June.

Moreover, the global warming is expected to continue, even if many ecosystems and human populations have reached their threshold for heat stress.