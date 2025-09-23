Minister Bartlett Outlines New Vision for Tourism Sector

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has revealed that the island’s tourism sector is to be repositioned to ensure Jamaicans benefit from a greater share of the lucrative industry, while contributing to its growth over the next five years. Envisioning a renaissance of the sector, Minister Bartlett said the year ahead “is going to be a seminal year in which we are going to be seeing new approaches to tourism.”

This revelation was made as he addressed the opening event for the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) 2025 trade show at Harmony Beach Park Sunday night (September 21). The three-day event officially begins today at the Montego Bay Convention Centre with 160 buyers from across the major global tourism markets interfacing with Jamaican sellers of hotel rooms and attractions.

On the cusp of achieving the strategic growth targets of five million visitors in five years and earning US$5 billion in his last term, Minister Bartlett said going forward: “We are going to be seeing new approaches to tourism; this year will see the widest level of consultation in tourism history that we will have as we seek to chart and look at the new path forward in this new era.”

He anticipates the next five years to be a period of “serious growth, development, inclusive tourism and a new vista for involvement of the local Jamaicans in the rich, lucrative and elongated value chain of tourism.”

The Minister noted that this 2030 goal is buoyed by the fact that “tourism has worked for us as a driver of the economy. We want it to work more for the people of Jamaica and so the new concept of ‘Local First’ will begin to be formulated within this era.” He said policies will be developed and legislative and regulatory arrangements put in place to enable it.

Minister Bartlett expressed sincere appreciation to former Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, Hon. Delano Seiveright for having played “a pivotal role in repositioning tourism for us over the last nine and a half years.” Mr. Bartlett stressed that in his new role as Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Mr. Seiveright is poised to play an even greater role in strengthening partnerships “and linking tourism; industry and commerce; agriculture and the creative industries together.” This, connection he said, will now begin to be fully realized “because it’s a joined-up government that is going to enable us to see tourism not being an entity unto itself, as it is not, but as an integral part of a process that enables the connections of varying elements coming together in a seamless way to create a product with a price and a value.”

Mr. Bartlett also welcomed the addition of Hon. Tova Hamilton, who now assumes the role of State Minister. “I am delighted to welcome State Minister Hamilton to the Ministry of Tourism in her new capacity. I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to advance Jamaica’s tourism sector by driving sustainable development and inclusive growth for the benefit of our entire nation,” Bartlett expressed.

He told the JAPEX attendees that their partnership was going to make tourism more beneficial for the people of Jamaica than it has ever been in the history of the industry.

He asserted in looking at the new tourism landscape and where the new tourists will be coming from: “It is said that in the next 15 to 20 years, 1.5 billion more tourists are going to be traversing the world, adding to the 1.4 billion that we have now. So, we’re talking about 10 years from now, 3 billion tourists will be travelling across the world” and “our job is to be right in the middle to say to them, there’s only one place to go, and that is Jamaica.”

With that in mind, “our mission, therefore, is to develop the products around the passion points of our visitors, the reasons for them to travel. Let’s make it happen right here in Jamaica.”

