Middle East hospitality leaders to gather in Dubai for 8th Commercial Strategy Conference

The 8th Annual Commercial Strategy Conference MEA (CSC), organized by Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Middle East and Africa (MEA), will take place on 25 and 26 November 2025 at the Conrad Dubai Hotel.

The event will gather the region’s leading hospitality experts in sales, marketing, revenue management and distribution for two inspirational days of presentations, panel debates, networking opportunities and awards.

Since 2018, CSC has been the only conference of its kind in the region and the go-to event for hospitality peers to discuss the industry’s most pressing issues and hottest topics. This year, HSMAI MEA and its Advisory Board of experienced industry veterans are taking it up a notch with a jam-packed programme aimed to educate, inspire and create connections among hoteliers and thought leaders. The 2025 Conference will focus on expert-led sessions by top industry leaders on revenue optimization, sales strategies, marketing trends, as well as the latest tools and technologies shaping the future of hospitality.

A standout segment of the conference is the much-anticipated annual ROCKSTAR awards, designed to celebrate exceptional on-property professionals for their bold initiatives and outstanding contributions to the Middle East hospitality industry that push the boundaries of commercial success.

The ROCKSTAR awards will feature nine finalists selected by the HSMAI MEA Advisory Board, who will be invited to present their strategies live during the conference where the audience will vote for the top three.

Prizes for the winners include an HSMAI certification course, event attendance and annual membership, a 50 percent scholarship on the Executive Master’s programs at Glion and Les Roches along with a complimentary executive course or select e-Academy certificate, as well as two free tickets anywhere in the world in partnership with Wego. Submissions can be made online here until 15 August.

This year, HSMAI MEA is offering specially reduced delegate passes, priced at just USD 75, for university and college students and faculty. In addition, hoteliers from the GCC residing outside of the UAE receive 50 percent discount on delegate passes.

Mona Faraj, President, HSMAI MEA, said: “This year’s Conference is shaping up to be our most ambitious and dynamic event yet - with record-breaking attendance, a broader spectrum of topics, and unparalleled opportunities for meaningful connections. Since the launch of the Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC) in the U.S. two decades ago, we’ve continually expanded and adapted, staying ahead of the curve to equip hotel leaders with the tools, insights, and strategies needed to address key challenges and capture new possibilities. As we approach our 8th regional CSC, anticipation is high for a rich exchange of ideas, impactful networking, and game-changing discoveries at what has become the premier industry gathering in the Middle East and Africa.”

The event will be preceded by four in-person review courses: Certified Hospitality Digital Marketer (CHDM), Certified revenue Management Executive (CRME), Certified Hotel Sales Leader (CHSL)and Certified in Hospitality Business Acumen (CHBA), taking place on 23 and 24 November, a unique opportunity for hospitality professionals to fast track their HSMAI certification process.

Registrations are now open, with special early bird discounts available until 31 July, click here to register and avail the early bird offers. Visit Partner with us for sponsorship opportunities and click here for full details of the conference.