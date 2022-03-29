Michelin Guide to explore Dubai culinary scene

Dubai has been added to the Michelin Guide, becoming the 35th destination covered by the prestigious culinary institution.

Home to thousands of restaurants serving a variety of cuisines from fine dining to street food, headed by talented international and homegrown chefs, the guide will provide a fresh perspective into the diversity, creativity and multicultural nature of the local culinary offering.

Dubai welcomed 7.28 million international overnight visitors in 2021 representing 32 year-on-year growth, establishing a momentous marker in the global tourism recovery.

With food tourism, travelling to explore different destinations’ food culture and heritage, on the rise, the launch of the Michelin Guide Dubai this year will be a catalyst to position Dubai as the destination of choice for foodies and gourmets seeking authentic culinary experiences across all tastes and budgets.

Issam Kazim, chief executive of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism & Commerce Marketing, commented: “We are thrilled that Dubai has been added to the internationally renowned Michelin Guide, one of the most authoritative sources for culinary experiences across leading destinations worldwide.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The selection will be made according to the tried and tested methodology applied by the inspectors of the Michelin Guide based on its universally applied set of five criteria, including the quality of the ingredients, the mastery of cooking, the harmony of flavours, the personality of the chef through the cuisine and the consistency both over time and across the entire menu.

These are applied to all the selected restaurants in order to help gastronomes from around the world make an informed choice from among high-quality options.

“We are delighted to announce that Dubai will be joining the Michelin family and we will unveil this brand-new selection later this year,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.