Madeira refreshes brand campaign in wake of Covid-19

Madeira has launched the second phase of the ‘Stay Home Now. Dream Online. Visit Us Later!’ campaign.

The destination is looking to speak to those potential visitors who must remain at home for the time being, offering them a little escapism.

The campaign now is to focus on “online dreaming,” helping travellers discover the destination through 20 special experiences on the island, that can be explored through digital platforms.

Reinforcing that Madeira awaits everyone, to ensure the beautiful island is kept alive to its visitors.

It is this message - to live, dream and experience ‘Madeira In Another Way’ that is intended to be transmitted, through the videos, released today on Discover Madeira’s social media, which marks the beginning of the second phase of the campaign.

This is followed by 11 short films of thrill-seeking activities and cultural experiences, which can be enjoyed in Madeira and Porto Santo, which will be published throughout April and May.

As well as nine immersive visuals, complementary to the campaign, that will run alongside the videos.

The campaign comes after the state of alert decreed by the regional government of Madeira and the government of the republic in mid-March and which forced the destination to close its doors to tourism, due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Madeira Promotion Bureau president, Eduardo Jesus, highlights that, after the great success regarding the first phase of the campaign, having this reached more than 13 million people, the second phase is now ready.

Despite the continuing of the pandemic: “We must keep the fame of Madeira alive within our key markets, UK being one of our top markets, with appropriate campaigns according to the current circumstances,” he said.

In the specific case of the Portuguese market, which will tend to be the first to react, due to its proximity, Jesus recalls that “we had already started the specific promotion work before Covid-19”.

“We were selected as the Preferred Destination for APAVT for this year, which has allowed us greater visibility in the sector, and set up a series of operations with national operators, which were already consolidated for next summer.

“Now, we are reformulating everything, given the circumstances.”

More Information

Madeira is considered the World’s Leading Island Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.