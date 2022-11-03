Luxe travel back on the itinerary as travelers seek ‘wow factor

Luxury travel is in the rebound* - despite challenging economic conditions. And MAD Design USA, whose brands include EcoSmart Fire, Blinde Design and HEATSCOPE, has noticed an increase in demand from hospitality venues wanting to spruce up their spaces to maximise bookings.

“All segments of travel are expected to surge due to pent-up demand and consumer savings**. Key reasons include disconnecting from the routine and stresses of home, connecting with new people, cultures and experiences, and enhancing wellbeing. Travelers are also seeking memorable, sustainable experiences,” says Stephane Thomas, MAD Design USA Director.

“We’ve long worked with design experts to create distinctive, practical solutions to make brands stand out. Now we’re witnessing even greater demand as operators seek to enhance aesthetics to entice luxury travellers.”

The technological advancements that provide convenience of booking with the ability to see accommodations and amenities are also estimated to drive the growth of the luxury travel market, according to a Research Drive report.

“Picture-perfect photos are heavily influencing the way consumers research and undertake travel. That’s why it’s vital for hotels, bars and restaurants to curate more and more instagrammable experiences,” says Stephane. “Our portfolio of brands provides easy-to-install solutions to help achieve this.”