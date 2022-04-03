Las Vegas unveils large roster of events

Miranda Lambert Announces Headlining Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

On the heels of being crowned Entertainer of the Year at the recent Academy of Country Music Awards, where she holds the record as the most decorated artist in ACM history, Miranda Lambert will now celebrate the next chapter in her storied musical journey with a headlining Las Vegas residency. “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” opens Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 for a run of 24 shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency,” will give fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of the numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts from Lambert’s seven No. 1 albums as well as her forthcoming project, Palomino, set for release April 29. For more information, contact Kelly Frey, KF Publicity, [email protected]

Formula 1 will race in Las Vegas from 2023

Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) are happy to announce that the Las Vegas Grand Prix will join the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2023. The race will take place at night, on a Saturday in November, on the famous Las Vegas Strip with the track sweeping past some of the world’s most legendary landmarks, hotels and casinos. The incredible neon lights of Las Vegas will be the backdrop for Formula 1’s third race in the US and highlights the huge enthusiasm and excitement in the US for Formula 1 as the sport continues to grow its global fan base. Formula 1 and Liberty Media will work together to promote the race in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment and the LVCVA, as well as Founding Partners Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, and Wynn Las Vegas and Presenting Partners MSG Sphere, Resorts World Las Vegas and The Venetian Resort. The track design is 3.8 miles (6.12km) long from start to finish with top speeds estimated to be over 212 mph (342 km/h). There will be 50 race laps with three main straights and 14 corners, including a high-speed cornering sequence and a single chicane section. For more information, contact Formula 1 Press Office, [email protected]

Aerosmith Are Back with Las Vegas Residency “AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD”

As part of the continued celebration around their 50th anniversary, four-time GRAMMY®-winning and Diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith have announced the return of their Las Vegas residency, AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD at Dolby Live at Park MGM, beginning Friday, June 17, 2022. The incredible show will be the first live concert experience presented in Dolby Atmos® at Dolby Live. Dolby Live is one of the world’s most technologically advanced performance venues for enjoying live music in Dolby Atmos. The 24 announced dates are: June 17, 20, 23, 26, 29; July 2, 5, 8; Sept. 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29; Oct. 2, 5; Nov. 19, 23, 26, 29; and December 2, 5, 8, 11, 2022. For more information, contact Kelly Frey, KF Publicity, [email protected]

NFL OnePass Launches For Fans To Register For NFL Draft Experience In Las Vegas

The NFL Draft Experience, the NFL’s interactive football theme park, will be free and open to the public in Las Vegas at the heart of the Strip during all three days of the Draft (April 28-30). The NFL Draft Experience and Draft Theater will be located behind the High Roller and the LINQ, adjacent to Caesars Forum. For free entry to Draft Experience, fans are required to register for NFL OnePass at NFL.com/OnePass. Fans can download the NFL OnePass app to play games at Draft Experience, receive digital content and enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including a grand prize trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. For more information, visit nfl.com/draft.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Announces Partnership with KultureCity in Honor of Autism Acceptance Month

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is pleased to announce its partnership with KultureCity, a nonprofit dedicated to raising acceptance and assisting individuals of all ages who have sensory needs. Launched on April 1 to align with Autism Acceptance Month, the resort’s 40,000 square-foot concert venue and performance space, The Chelsea, is officially certified as a sensory-inclusive venue. As a licensed sensory-inclusive venue, employees of The Chelsea received training on the needs of adults and children with sensory sensitivities, including autism, PTSD, ADHD, dementia and more. Additionally, the venue is now equipped with sensory bags featuring noise-reducing headphones, fidget tools, KultureCity VIP access passes and Feeling Zone thermometers, a tool which provide individuals an additional means of communication. The Chelsea also offers an onsite quiet room providing a space to decompress for those who may be overwhelmed by sensory elements during an entertainment event. Additionally, Beauty & Essex is also officially certified as a sensory-inclusive venue - with all employees receiving sensory training as well as offering sensory bags at the venue. For more information, contact Eirianne Kennelley, Kirvin Doak Communications, [email protected]

El Cortez Hotel & Casino Announces Transition to 21 and Over Property

Beginning April 1, 2022, the historic El Cortez Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas has begun its transition to a 21+-only property, starting with hotel guests. This two-phase rollout comes in the final stages of the hotel and casino’s complete $25 million property remodel, including the revamped 200-room Premium Tower and the redesigned casino floor and high-limit room. Still in progress is a renovation of the original 47 “vintage” rooms, built in 1941 when the gambling house first opened its doors. In its first phase, for all hotel stays booked after April 1, 2022, all guests must be 21 years of age or older with a valid state-issued identification. In its second phase, the new policy will include identification checks at every entrance, making the entire property—including all food and beverage outlets—limited to guests 21 years and older. For more information, contact Kayla Hill-Tidball, bread & Butter, [email protected],com,

Station Casinos Breaks Ground on Durango Casino & Resort

Station Casinos and hundreds of its team members recently celebrated the future of Durango Casino & Resort with a ceremonial groundbreaking. Station Casinos also unveiled the resort’s new logo and icon and shared additional property renderings of its latest resort, which is slated to open in late 2023. Details about the project include: 83,000 square feet of casino space offering the latest games and an open floorplan seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor socializing spaces; Hotel tower with over 200 beautiful guest rooms and suites; Four signature food and beverage outlets; Exciting food hall concept featuring fast-casual favorite restaurants and eateries; State-of-the-art race and sportsbook; Serene resort pool space with private cabanas and environmentally friendly event lawn; 20,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 40 electric vehicle charging stations; Multiple bike lanes to access the property with ample bike parking. For more information, contact Nick Flynn, Allied Global Marketing, [email protected]

Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas is Now Open

Restaurateur, television star and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd have opened their 36th establishment and second Las Vegas venue, Vanderpump à Paris, at Paris Las Vegas. The restaurant features delicious dishes, whimsical cocktails, and a lush atmosphere with eclectic, Parisian-inspired design details. The space features approximately 200 seats with multiple seating areas, decorated with plush velvet art nouveau banquettes, adorned with oversized, ornately embellished pillows, as well as light fixtures and bespoke furniture from Vanderpump and design partner Nick Alain’s celebrated design line, Vanderpump Alain. Similar to Vanderpump’s other locations, the cocktail menu features unique and never-before-seen offerings. The food menu features reimagined Parisian classics including unique and decadent light bites such as Ratatouille Frites, a colorful mix of spiralized and fried vegetables; Trio of Tartares, featuring three seafood tartares artfully prepared as roses; and a wickedly decadent French Onion Mac & Cheese.