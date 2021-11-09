Kimpton Budapest signed for 2025 opening

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of Kimpton Budapest in Hungary.

The hotel is signed under a management agreement with the owner of the property Mam Buda Project, a subsidiary of Market Asset Management.

It is set to open in early 2025.

This will be the first Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants property in Hungary, located in heritage Jozsef Bem square in central Budapest, on the Buda side of the river Danube.

ADVERTISEMENT

When open, the 127-key hotel will offer spacious and thoughtfully designed rooms with a touch of playfulness alongside exceptional amenities and destination dining, including a rooftop bar, bringing that signature Kimpton touch to the heart of Budapest.

Willemijn Geels, vice president, development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Budapest is one of Europe’s most popular destinations with beautiful UNESCO world heritage sites as well as rapidly growing corporate demand as a local business hub.

“It is an ideal fit for our Kimpton brand, whose heartfelt, personalised service and bold design will resonate well with this vibrant city.

“We’ve seen just how well our luxury boutique offering has been received in Europe, and this new signing only reinforces momentum for Kimpton’s international expansion.”

Kimpton first opened in Europe in 2017 with the opening of Kimpton De Witt in Amsterdam, and since then the brand has rapidly increased its footprint across Europe with openings from Paris to Barcelona, London, Edinburgh and beyond.