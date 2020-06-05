Kenya reconnects using new virtual safaris

Kenya cabinet secretary for tourism and wildlife, Najib Balala, has launched a virtual live stream campaign to showcase game safaris in parks and reserves across the country.

The campaign will broadcast for six weeks around the world, and will be part of the ongoing Magic Awaits campaign led by the Kenya Tourism Board.

The work aims to ensure the world is connected to Kenya even during the current Covid-19 lockdown - which has restricted movement globally.

“Our international tourism business is completely cut off and we have to still share destination memories with travellers and that is why we are unveiling a virtual tour safari to connect visitors with the destination,” Balala said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This venture which begins here at the Nairobi National Park will allow us to document our diverse wildlife in the national parks and game reserves, thrilling adventures, beautiful lodges, and unique cultures and conservation projects that Kenya has become world-famous for.

“We shall be live streaming and sharing this content every week to bring Kenya to Kenyans and to the world at large,” he added.

The ministry added it was responding to a wider Covid-19 trend, which has seen demand for indoor activities rise.

This has led countries and tourist organisations to come up with online tours and experiences as the quest for discovery has shifted to virtual.

Kenya Tourism Board chief executive, Betty Radier, said that the board is working to ensure people around the world are connected to the destination during this period.

“Keep an eye on the Magical Kenya social media sites for ways to interact with the expedition, ask questions, send them, this will be your chance to explore Kenya virtually from home,” she added.

Kenya is considered the World’s Leading Safari Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Find out more about the destination on the official website, or take a virtual Kenyan safari below:

<p>